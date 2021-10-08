“Bond … James Bond.” This is your last chance to hear Daniel Craig utter those words.
With “No Time to Die” — the 007 blockbuster opening in theaters this week — the world’s favorite spy hangs up his Walther PPK. This is Craig’s last turn as James Bond.
This is the 27th installment in the series (all but two were made by Eon Productions), spanning six decades and featuring various actors in the role.
With a budget of $250 million, “No Time to Die” is the most expensive James Bond movie ever. This film has been a long time coming. Its original theatrical release was scheduled for November 2019, but got pushed back time and again due to the COVID pandemic.
Daniel Craig is not my favorite Bond. I remain bonded (pun intended) to Sean Connery. Nevertheless, Craig has served well. He deserves credit for “giving Bond more complexity and dragging him firmly into a new century.”
This is Daniel Craig’s fifth appearance as James Bond.
It’s the third Bond movie for Ralph Fiennes (as M), Ben Whishaw (as Q), Naomi Harris (as Miss Moneypenny), and Jeffrey Wright (as CIA agent Felix Leiter).
Léa Seydoux reprises her role as Bond’s love interest (Madeleine Swann) from the last film. She now has a daughter.
Two-time Oscar-winner Christoph Waltz returns as Bond’s nemesis (Ernst Stavro Blofeld). This is the eighth Bond movie to feature Blofeld’s sinister organization S.P.E.C.T.R.E. (Special Executive for Counterintelligence, Terrorism, Revenge, and Extortion).
Oscar-winner Rami Malek gives us a new baddie (Lyutsifer Safin). Wonderfully creepy and calmly sinister, we learn he has gained control of a bioweapon that uses nanobots that spread like a virus upon touch. An unfortunate McGuffin, given the current worldwide pandemic.
Ana de Armas serves as the film’s prerequisite Bond Girl (a CIA agent named Paloma).
And the introduction of Lashana Lynch (as Nomi, the first-ever female Double-0 spy) is called “a popcorn dropping moment.”
Now in his 50s, Craig is one of the three oldest actors to play James Bond. He says this will be his last appearance. “It’s harder to be fit for the role,” he says. And his wife Rachael Weisz worries about his injuries.
After making “Casino Royale,” Craig insured his body for $9.5 million.
He opted to do this one last wrap-up for a $25 million payday.
As it happens, “No Time to Die” gets a jump on real life. When the film begins, we find that Bond has been retired for five years, relaxing at his home in Jamaica. But the plot is kicked into gear when his old CIA buddy Felix Leiter shows up, asking for his help. How can he say no?
Yes, there’s plenty of action, including a car chase in Italy, bloody fistfights, and a seaplane flying through a web of port terminal H-shaped cranes. This is the third Daniel Craig movie to feature a death-defying motorcycle chase. Bond’s gun-metal gray Aston Martin DB5 makes a welcome return. And there are plenty of gadgets “both improbable and outrageous.”
However, many fans are complaining that the classic action series has been turned into a romance melodrama.
Yet, we get a true save-the-world plot. Bond is brought back by MI6 to thwart Blofeld and Safin. And he does that to his own detriment.
“No time to Die” takes its time — a lengthy 2 hours and 43 minutes — to tell the story. The plot has many themes with plenty of surprises.
Craig defends his take on James Bond. “What I’m doing is not what Pierce Bronson was doing, and Pierce wasn’t doing what Roger Moore was doing, or what Sean Connery was doing, or what Timothy Dalton was doing. Things have changed.”
After this movie, yes, they have.