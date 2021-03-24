Q I read that babies should get rice cereal as one of their first solid foods. My mom says I shouldn’t feed my baby rice cereal because of its arsenic content. Is she right? MM, Greenville
A I am excited to send you to the 2020-25 Dietary Guidelines for Americans that for the first time has had good scientific recommendations for feeding infants until the age of 2 years. Go to https://www.myplate.gov/life-stages/infants and learn about first foods for baby and more. See choosemyplate.gov.
At one time it was thought that feeding rice cereal as a first food might help reduce allergies. There are great new recommendations about feeding to avoid allergies that we will cover in another column. In the meantime, Megan Brinkley, an ECU senior dietetic student will tell you about rice cereal. Here is what she says.
We all love to listen to our parents. They raised us so they must have done something right. Your mom is most likely referring to recent research from the FDA about inorganic arsenic levels in infant rice cereal. A report from a Congressional Oversight Committee in February also raised questions about what more could be done to reduce toxic elements like arsenic, mercury, cadmium and lead in the foods fed babies and children.
It’s important to note here that those elements are all in the environment and it is impossible to avoid them completely. And, it’s also important to note that on March 5, 2021, the FDA clearly stated that there is no immediate health risk to infants and children. The agency has a plan to rigorously monitor the safety of foods served to infants and children and supports research to continue to reduce toxic elements in food.
Studies have shown that rice, more than any other crop, has higher levels of inorganic arsenic since it is grown in flooded conditions — or in a ton of water. This type of condition makes arsenic that may be found in soil more readily absorbed into the rice. Arsenic, both inorganic and organic, is a naturally occurring element. Inorganic, the type found in rice and apple juice, can be the most detrimental to a person’s well-being, especially to an infant. Large doses of inorganic arsenic can cause symptoms such as nausea, vomiting and diarrhea, dehydration and shock.
Long-term exposure to inorganic arsenic can lead to many different side effects such as a negative impact on the developing brain of infants, skin disorders, diabetes and even different types of cancer. There is not strong evidence that consuming organic arsenic, the kind sometimes found in fish and seafood, has the same side effects. The FDA has an action level of 100 ppb inorganic arsenic in rice cereal. An action level when met means the food is possibly harmful.
In 2011-13, when people started to be concerned about the safety of rice cereals, only one in three were at the safe levels; the most recent data available shows three out of four were at safe levels. The FDA worked with farmers to make sure they were using good manufacturing processes to lower the levels of inorganic arsenic. Since then, FDA’s research shows there has been a decrease in the amount of inorganic arsenic found in both white and brown infant rice cereals.
Would I suggest you should avoid feeding your child rice cereal? No, although the experts and the FDA say that rice cereal should not be the only cereal you feed infants nor need it be the first. FDA adds a caution not to make your own rice cereal or homemade formulas where the ingredients are not monitored for safety.
Rice cereal that is fortified with iron is a great source of nutrients for infants. There are other options of course. The Academy of Pediatrics recommends using these different varieties of rice cereals especially ones fortified with iron to help balance out the arsenic found in the infant rice cereal. A good place to find information is on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans says that grains, including iron-fortified infant cereal, play an important role in meeting nutrient needs of infants over the age of 6 months. Infant cereals fortified with iron include oat, barley, multigrain and rice cereals.
It is good to offer young children whole grains more often than refined grains to increase dietary fiber and potassium intake during the second year of life and help young children establish healthy dietary practices.
The American Academy of Pediatrics has some great information on their web page at https://ihcw.aap.org/Pages/EFHALF_parents.aspx.