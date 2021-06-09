Q My daughter was diagnosed with PCOS recently. I feel like I am an informed woman, but I never heard of this condition. Can you tell me what role diet might play? KM, Greenville
A The diagnosis of polycystic ovary syndrome — based primarily on symptoms — has been around since the mid 1930s. Both an increased awareness of the condition along with some tools to help make the diagnosis are available today. Dr. Connie Zhong, a recent Brody graduate heading to the University of South Carolina-Columbia for her internal medicine residency and onward for fellowship training in geriatric medicine wants to help you understand the role diet has in managing PCOS. She spent some time with Kay Craven and other registered dietitian nutritionists at ECU Physicians recently. Here is what she knows.
About 1 in 10 women of childbearing age in the U.S. have polycystic ovary syndrome — often referred to as PCOS. Your daughter can do a lot to manage this condition with lifestyle changes. Women who have PCOS are more likely to experience infertility and develop high blood pressure, diabetes, problems with their blood lipid levels and even cancer. The causes of this condition are not known but are likely to be from genes along with the environment.
The symptoms of PCOS include irregular or no menstrual period; growth of dark hair on the face, chest and back; acne; and/or a deeper voice.
If your daughter is overweight, losing 5 to 10 percent of her body weight (for a person weighing 200 pounds, that would be 10 to 20 pounds) might be helpful. Even if it doesn’t help her menstrual cycle, it will lower her risk of having a heart attack, stroke or diabetes. Effective weight loss diets include eating fewer calories a day (for example, eating 500 calories less a day).
Keeping the weight off is aided by regular physical activity. If she loses weight, her body may respond more to insulin, and she will have less body fat, and perhaps less acne and less dark hair on her face and chest. We like to recommend the Mediterranean diet. This means eating lots of fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, and seeds, using olive oil in cooking, and eating more eggs, fish, and poultry than red meat. It means limiting how much fried and processed foods, added sugar and salt she eats as well.
Some of the benefits of this diet are that it has lots of dietary fiber, foods with lower glycemic indexes, healthy fats, and cancer-fighting antioxidants. Following this diet has been shown to reduce insulin resistance, decrease symptoms, reduce testosterone and lessen inflammation. We like the website medinsteadofmeds.com. Even though this is a .com website it won’t try to sell you anything but good information. Medinsteadofmeds.com was created and maintained by nutrition and health professionals from N.C. State University and N.C. Division of Public Health.
Many women who have PCOS have insulin resistance. Insulin is a hormone that controls sugar levels in the blood. This means that their bodies do not respond to the insulin in their blood, which causes sugar levels to build up and makes them more likely to develop diabetes. There is some evidence that following an eating pattern with low glycemic index foods may be beneficial to the patient. We recommend your daughter have a consultation with a Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN), especially if she wants to try to follow a low glycemic way of eating. It’s more challenging than following the Mediterranean eating plan we typically recommend.
Studies also show that women with PCOS may not get enough vitamins and minerals. These include vitamin D, calcium, omega-3 fatty acids and chromium. Taking supplements to make sure people get enough of the vitamins and minerals may help. But again, before starting or stopping a supplement it is important to discuss with her physician — especially if she is taking other medications. And it is equally important to see if her diet is low in those nutrients and how she might get them through food and beverages instead of supplements. Again, a RDN can help with that analysis and diet planning.