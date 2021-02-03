Please don’t ignore the advice to continue to wear your mask and social distance, wash your hands and eat healthily even after you have had your vaccine. And join “Walk with a Doc,” on Saturday. Meet ECU medical students and Dr. Brandon Kyle from ECU Behavioral Health from 9 to 10 a.m. at Lake Laupus.
Dear Readers: In this column I routinely encourage you to be physically active, at whatever level you can do. For most of us, it’s walking — aiming to get as many steps as we can. Some of my readers and students like more strenuous activity. Ashish Khanchandani, a Brody medical student (class of 2024) who enjoys long-distance running wanted to explore how diet and nutrition can improve endurance, energy and speed. He also says you should wear a face mask while running when you know you will be running in a crowded location. Here is what he wants runners to know.
While in the midst of a global pandemic, everyone is attempting to find a way to maintain some sense of normalcy. I have found solace in running. Running allows me to venture outside every day, and the sport enables me to maintain a healthy lifestyle amid the pandemic. However, distance running does require adopting heathy dietary habits to enable efficient recovery from the intense beating that your body endures. After running two half marathons and training for a full marathon (which was postponed to next year), I have researched nutritional changes that can aid distance runners.
First, I want to talk about carbs and water. Essentially, distance runners should meet the carbohydrate needs proportional the amount of training done. On average, I’ll run approximately 15-25 miles per week or about 3-4 miles a day. For my body type and metabolic ability, I can use approximately 400 calories per three-mile run. That means I need about 200 additional calories a day to provide enough carbohydrate to break down for the run while also dipping into some of my previously stored energy. Water intake is also vital. If you’re like me, I will frequently try to power through a run without drinking water; it’s a hassle to carry water. However, consuming water every 60 minutes of a long run is essential for healthy recovery. Investing in an easy-to-carry water pack has been one of my best purchases during training.
Distance runners should not try to restrict their diet in hopes of losing weight to run faster. This hinders their ability to meet their running goals and creates adverse effects to the hormonal balance, bone health and immune system. In fact, there is a strategy called carbohydrate loading that can be used to boost energy stores and increase endurance. About a week prior to a long running event, you begin increasing carbohydrate intake while cutting back foods that are high in fat. Furthermore, training is scaled back three to four days prior to the event, which boosts muscle glycogen stores when combined with the increased carbohydrate intake.
Having the correct levels of vitamins and minerals are essential. I personally use the MyFitnessPal app to keep track of what I am eating. This app keeps track of the number of macronutrients like carbohydrates, lipids, protein and micronutrients or vitamins and minerals. An ideal situation is to obtain adequate levels of these nutrients via diet or use supplements if necessary. For some who don’t get enough vitamins and minerals via diet, adding a daily multivitamin to maintain endurance levels and muscle health may be the solution. Your vitamins and mineral needs may vary based on your running level. Some runners take fish oil supplements.
If you’re a beginner getting used to the distance and rigor, fish oil can help. When you begin running, your body tries to generate a lot of lactic acid in your muscles. Fish oil will reduce the lactic acid build up in the muscles, giving you a more comfortable run. Fish oil can be obtained by eating fatty fish or via plant oils like canola oil. The experts recommend a daily 1.6 grams of fish oil for a healthy adult male and 1.1 grams for females. This is about 3 ounces of salmon per day.
If you don’t meet your need for calcium, a supplement may be helpful for bone health, and if your diet is low in magnesium, taking some may help to transfer energy to the muscles to aid in contraction. Iron may be an important mineral for distance runners since its utility is increased in distance athletes during digestion and metabolism. A low-iron diet can result in low energy and disrupt multiple metabolic processes in the body.
It’s always best to talk with your doctor or registered dietitian nutritionist before you add supplements and be careful not to over supplement. Do your homework first and know what your diet provides to you. Everyone is different so find what works for you.
Tomorrow morning, you should wake up and go on a run. See how your body feels. If you think you need more energy, change your diet a bit. If you feel dehydrated, drink some water. I strongly encourage budding runners to document their progress and use a fitness app, such as Nike+ Run Club or Map My Run.