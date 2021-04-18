You might be having a bad day if stacks of dirty dishes are falling out of the windows.
That bad day might be on board the U.S. Coast Guard Barque Eagle if the dishwashing scullery is also tilting 15 degrees, with three inches of water at the shallow end, and the flying dishes are running away with the spoons.
Life at 15 degrees is steeper than it sounds. Truckers downshift for five degrees, and speeding-truck sand-barriers populate eight-degree slopes. It’s bighorn sheep-steep, twice as slanted as the angle of repose for a wave of water. The scullery might as well be perched on the side of a roof.
Overall, the Eagle was well-prepared for tipping and slipping. The tall ship, which serves as a floating classroom for Coast Guard Academy cadets on summer training programs, spends as much time driven by the wind — and heeling to leeward — as its schedule will allow. With 21,000 square feet of square sail, the Eagle scuds rakishly across the wind, oblique to the horizon, its masts straight up from the keel but the whole vessel leaning alee, curtsying a la sky, hoisting its lacy sails and baring a bit of bottom. Downwind, it can make 15 knots — and heel 15 degrees.
The bunk bed racks, stacked 3-high with almost enough clearance to sit up, had guardrails so no one would roll out in heavy seas. On the mess deck, non-skid turf mats surfed over the tables, gripping bowls and cups. At 15 degrees, however, the contents were inclined to incline over the edge. In a good blow, nothing could keep the shakers of summer salt from somersaulting, or prevent bowls of chow from brimming the bowl bow, or teach tumblers of juice not to topple and, well, tumble. The stools, prudently mounted to the tables, swiveled to the swell as if tolling a bell. Roving cadets and crew lurched by, perpetually perpendicular to the horizon, but close to capsizing at tippy angles to the slippy deck.
Occasionally, debris would flash past the submerged lee portholes. Brine leaked from them onto the growing pyre of breakfast casualties in the scuppers — soggy cereal, orphaned toast, jumbled juice.
Fishes, too, may have paddled past the portholes, including some tropical flying fishes. Perhaps the flying fishes followed the flying dishes. At times, they flew right onto the ship. Many a sunrise saw dozens on the deck, a result of flying fish flying high, raining onto the hardwood during an overnight fishstorm. They had soared out of the water, escaping predators or startled by the ship, at a flip of their inverted shark tails.
Shark tails enable sharks to swim constantly and powerfully so water will flow continuously past their gills. Many species have primitive gill slits, and will drown without a constant water wash. A tail fin that is longer on the top and shorter on the bottom pushes the shark downward, toward its pectoral fins, which glide like wings, surging through the water and lifting the shark.
A flying fish has an opposite tail, with a larger lower lobe. A caudal wiggle pushes the fish upward, toward its high-riding pectoral fins shrugging like tiny, spiny fish shoulders. When it breaks through the surface, that tail tacks along the waterline until liftoff, when the pecs spread like wings. The fish lofts and wafts as fly-high and spar-far as the deck of a sailing ship. How many flew completely over the waist?
When the command came down from Eagle’s flying bridge for the square sails and flying jib to unfurl, the scullery braced for waterfalls. The dishwasher depended on a vertical downhill flow from its drippy valves in order to spray the dishes. When downhill veered off in another direction, the scalding scull-water gushed to the deck, and the dishwasher huffed dry air onto the dishes. They had to be washed by hand in the lopsided topside sink.
The chow line was out the hatch and around the window as diners waited for clean meal trays. Dirty dishes piled higher and higher, until the ship chattered into the decisive wave giving flying saucers a flying start clattering out the window. Flying dishes followed flying fishes frolicking far from flying bridges. They flew at the crew like a flock of cuckoo.
You know you are having a bad day when you are pelted by a pottery lottery.
Joy Moses-Hall teaches physics and astronomy at Pitt Community College. She has a PhD in oceanography and is the author of the novel Wretched Refuge. Follow @jmoseshall on Facebook.