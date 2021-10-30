As you zoom down the highway at 55 mph or 70 or more, it is so easy to become distracted.
The design of modern automobiles can lure you into a false sense of security. The ride is smooth and it seems you are barely moving.
There are so many activities that can become deadly when they are carried out in our automobiles such as eating while driving, handing our children their pacifier or a snack, or texting a quick yes to a friend. These dangerous behaviors become habits and second nature, so we think we can do them safely.
Stop! Before you take your hands off the wheel or your eyes off the road, ask yourself if the next act is worth dying or killing for. Distracted driving will kill at least nine people today.
Distracted driving is broken down into three categories. A visual distraction is where you momentarily take your eyes off the road. A manual distraction is removing your hands from the steering wheel. A cognitive distraction is diverting your attention from the task at hand, driving.
Driving at 55 mph and looking at a short text takes your eyes off the road for five seconds and your vehicle will travel the length of a football field. Reaching for a dropped item can cause you to turn your wheel into other drivers or off the road.
Make a personal pledge in your family today to change these unsafe habits. Set a positive example for younger drivers. Discuss these things over dinner tonight. When in your automobile remind the driver of these changes.
- Avoid texting or talking on a phone while driving. In North Carolina texting while driving is illegal. Texting and using a cellphone is illegal for any drivers younger than 18. Silence your phone or place it way out of reach to prevent temptation.
- Teach your children the importance of good behavior while in the vehicle. Attending to them by handing them items while driving is dangerous. Stop the car to attend to them. Provide them with toys or food items prior to departure.
- Do not eat while driving. Eat only while stopped in a safe location.
- Applying makeup, shaving or other grooming items should be completed at home
- Program radio stations or music devices for easy access and select music before driving.
- Keep the stereo at a volume low enough to hear sirens, horns or screeching tires outside your vehicle.
- Designate a front-seat passenger to “co-pilot” to avoid having to fumble with navigation systems. If driving alone set your navigation in advance.
- Pets should always be in a carrier or strapped into an appropriate car seat so they cannot get loose and make you lose your focus.
These changes may save your life or the life of an innocent stranger.
Make the pledge to end distracted driving.