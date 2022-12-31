Q While stationed in Alaska more than 35 years ago, I experienced the tips of my fingers turning white in the cold weather. A doctor said it’s probably Raynaud’s syndrome. Does this condition slow down healing? I ask because a deep scratch on my shin still hasn’t healed after four weeks.

A Raynaud’s syndrome, also known as Raynaud’s phenomenon, is a condition in which the small arteries in the extremities suddenly contract and briefly become excessively narrow. This can occur in response to cold or stress. These spasms allow little or no blood to reach the surface of the skin. Raynaud’s phenomenon usually affects the fingers but it can also involve the toes.

Eve Glazier, M.D., MBA, is an internist and associate professor of medicine at UCLA Health. Elizabeth Ko, M.D., is an internist and assistant professor of medicine at UCLA Health.