Against a backdrop of soaring ornate wood and pipes, each member of the recorder group raises an instrument to her lips.

The resulting sound in the architectural acoustical wonder at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church is what group leader Jon Shaw simply describes as “otherworldly.”

A recorder group led by Shaw meets at 9:30 Tuesday mornings St. Paul’s, 401 E. Fourth St. A longtime Suzuki teacher in Greenville, Shaw formed the group in part to give adults in the area a chance to learn music.
Jon Shaw leads a recorder group for adults at St. Paul's Episcopal Church.


“It is such a perfect instrument for older adults to learn late in life because it’s not that hard,” musician Shaw, center, said of the recorder.

