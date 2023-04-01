“The more you love it, the more it loves you back.”
I stroke the knobby, natural fibers of a woven blanket and read the maker’s slogan, comparing it to an old friend. With ease I imagine stretching it out on the grass at a music festival, wrapping it around me when the sun starts to settle in a splendor of watercolors on the horizon.
It’s just one part of my excited preparations for music festival season. But this year promises to be particularly special. I break the happy news to my husband: I was able to snag a much-coveted campsite reservation for us at a waste treatment facility.
No, it doesn’t have electricity, water or hookups, I explain matter-of-factly. Well, it does, but those sites were long ago sold out to people who have been coming to the same spot for over 20 years.
My husband reminds me that in the past couple of years of going to Merlefest in the foothills of North Carolina, after holding vigil in a folding chair out in the elements for 12 hours, by nightfall when the air was damp and cool, I would heave a sigh and mutter, “I’m sure glad we’re going to the hotel right now and not a sticky campsite where we might have to stand in line at the bathhouse to get a shower.”
It’s true I waxed eloquent about crisp white sheets, a fluffy comforter, climate control and a hot breakfast waiting downstairs in the morning. But that was because I wasn’t enlightened. I didn’t approach it with a sense of anticipatory adventure.
Camping or not, attending a music festival … or really, in these parts, any kind of festival because they almost always include music … requires a certain vim and vigor of spirit. But it’s certainly nothing new.
The Atlanta Fiddlers’ Convention started in 1913 and Henry Ford, who was interested in old-time fiddling, sponsored fiddle contests at dealerships across the country in 1926.
Fiddler’s conventions sprang up and became pilgrimages of a sort. Seasoned churchgoing folks likely remember outdoor camp meetings with dinner on the grounds, a grandmother to contemporary festivals. In either case, you didn’t go if you were in a hurry to be somewhere else. You wore sensible shoes, packed a biscuit in your pocket and prepared to stay a while.
In his opening remarks at the “Blues, Brew and ’Que” festival in Duplin County last week, Digger Cleverly of “The Cleverlys” reminisced about the first festival his band played in North Carolina about 10 years ago. It was the Livermush festival, in Shelby.
“If my Mama cooked me livermush and eggs, I’d eat it all and be glad to get it … but I don’t know if I’d create a festival for it,” he said.
Turns out North Carolina is the proud host of more than one livermush festival. The “official fall livermush festival” is indeed held in Shelby and is called “Mush, Music and Mutts.” It includes activities for humans and canines, all-day music and “freshly prepared livermush sandwiches and dishes proudly served by local producers of this well-loved ‘delicacy.’”
But wait, there’s also a June Livermush festival in Marion, celebrating “the local favorite food and its heritage.” Festival promoters warn there may be a long line for the “coveted” livermush sandwich, but festival-goers can also enjoy hog calling and cheer for the livermush eating contest.
Eastern North Carolina has its share of whimsically charming regional festivals too, and many of them are coming up in the next month or so. Pack sunscreen, bug spray, bottled water, a granola bar, sunglasses, a hat and a disposable rain poncho. Carry a folding chair and dress in layers for the three seasons that may make an appearance in one day.
Pro tip from festival photographer Tom Whelan: Bring hearing protection. He says he still enjoys the music while wearing ear plugs, just not too much of it. Pro tip from experienced festival-goer Helen Bryant: bring large plastic trash bags to cover chairs in the case of rain. And don’t forget to buy the barbecue plate, fried pickles or shad. For the adventurous, sample local delicacies whatever the mush they may be.
Liza Minnelli famously sang:
“What good is sitting
Alone in your room?
Come hear the music play
Life is a cabaret, old chum
Come to the cabaret.”
But if Minnelli had been from eastern North Carolina, it would have been more regionally appropriate to say, from the soaring high notes to the rain-drenched-down-to-your-underwear lows: life is a festival.
Sample for yourself some of regional festivals coming this month:
- April 12-16: Azalea festival in Wilmington. Ticketed concerts: April 13: Carly Pierce; April 14: Old Crow Medicine Show, plus multiple free events. ncazaleafestival.org
- April 14-16: Grifton Shad Festival. A wide range of activities, but musical entertainment on April 15 includes Morgan and Company at 4 p.m., The Donald Thompson Band at 6:30, and the Coastline Band at 9:10, following 9 p.m. fireworks. Visit griftonshadfestival.com
- April 15: Piratefest in Greenville, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., based at the Town Common, over five city blocks along First Street. Information at www.piratefestnc.com. The concert headliner is country duo Maddie & Tae.
- April 15: North Carolina Cuegrass festival in Raleigh, noon to 6 p.m. on Fayetteville Street. Eight bands on two stages, including Into the Fog. Learn more at www.cuegrass.com
- April 22: Earth Day celebration in Greenville, 11 a.m to 4 p.m., including live music, at The Town Common. Learn more at www.sierraclub.org/north-carolina/cypress.
- April 22: BoCO Traditional Music Festival at the Turnage Theatre, Washington. Colin Cutler at 3 p.m., Fourth Street Dulcimers at 4 p.m., Eddy Davis at 5 p.m., Screamin’ Bridge Bluegrass at 6 p.m.
- April 22-23: Eastern North Carolina Renaissance Faire in Kinston, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 door. A kickoff concert on Friday night at the Lenoir County Fairgrounds features The Pizzaz Band from 7-10 p.m for $20. Info at Encrenfaire.com
- April 27-30: Farmville Dogwood Festival. On April 27, 2Digh4 Band performs inside the gazebo on the Town Common from 6:30-9 p.m. On April 28, The Mighty Saints of Soul Band with special guest Noah Cobb perform between Main/Wilson Street from 7-11 p.m. On April 29, music includes The Main Event Band at 12:30 p.m., The Wannabess at 2:30 p.m., The Harvey Dalton Band at 4 p.m., Jonathan Parker band at 5:30 p.m. and Donald Thompson Band at 7 p.m. Visit farmvilledogwoodfest.com/
- April 27-30: Merlefest in Wilkesboro, Not exactly eastern N.C. but mention-worthy. In its 35th year, the festival features 12 stages and four days of music. This year, headliners include The Avett Brothers, Nickel Creek and a host of others, including local old-time and blues favorite, Lightnin’ Wells. More information at Merlefest.org. Note: Lightnin’ will be playing locally at R.A. Fountain General Store on April 14 at 7:30 p.m., perhaps as a Merlefest preview. For tickets, go to rafountain.com.
- April 28-29: North Carolina Pickle Festival. On April 28, music includes country band Southern Trouble in front of Ribeyes from 7-10 p.m. On April 29, a full day of music begins at 9 a.m. with TCB: Throwback Collaboration Band (R & B), Rivermist (Party Band) at 11:25 a.m., Wild Ride (Country) at 1:40 p.m. and British Invaders Band (Beatles Tribute Band) from 4-6 p.m. Information at ncpicklefest.org.