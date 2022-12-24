Small towns in eastern North Carolina know how to roll out the red-carpeted sidewalks to conjure a holiday charm that is like a fragrant mulled cider of Christmases past, present and future, stirred and simmering.

And music is the secret cinnamon clove that adds just the right spice, wafting warm in the chilly air for all to enjoy. It’s the centerpiece of celebrations, and while musicians often find themselves running a month-long musical marathon of jingle jam, the “littlest angel” sort of feeling that pulls at the heartstrings during a performance clearly makes heroic efforts worthwhile.

Columnist Donna Davis writes about area musicians and the local music scene. Contact here at donnadavisdavis@gmail.com.