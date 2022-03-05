I sounded like Kermit the Frog if he smoked.” The deep-voiced 14-year-old remembers when his voice changed. “It was during quarantine. It used to be deeper than it is now, when I was 13.”
His mother, Leigh Cobb, adds, “He went to bed one night and his voice was normal … he was like a squeaky kid and he woke up one morning like that. It was shocking and people who hadn’t seen him in a while were taken aback.”
But that’s practically ancient history for Noah Jackson Cobb, when the timeline leading up to his current level of proficiency with guitar and vocals seems so short by adult (old people) standards.
“I took lessons at the church that I went to, in second grade, so I was about 8. I played what I call church chords, your basic beginner chords, and I did that for about two years,” the Ayden-Grifton High School student and Greenville resident said.
He put the guitar down for a while when he was about 10, and focused on piano and drums.
“When I was about 12, in seventh grade, I picked it back up because I wanted to learn how to finger pick. I saw some stuff on social media and thought that was pretty cool. Quarantine hit and I had a lot of time to practice. I started singing a year later in the eighth grade.”
“During quarantine he got his days and nights mixed up. It would be 3 in the morning and we would hear guitar playing,” his mother said.
Over the summer he started writing songs and got into country music. “Not like the stuff on the radio,” he is quick to clarify. “It goes deep. It’s crazy how much I found.”
Then he discovered open mics. “In August I saw an open mic for AJ’s (A.J. McMurphys). I thought I’m going to try to go sing and play in front of some people. I played there and I met Mrs. Susan Baugham and Mark Oliver, who runs open mic at Nauti Dogs.” Both have been supportive of Cobb and local musicians in general.
“It was nerve-racking at first because there was a guy that went on before me … and he called me up. I sang the first song, which I’d known for a while, my go-to song, ‘The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie’ by Colter Wall. I played that and got comfortable and I guess folks enjoyed it because I got a couple of good jobs after that. At these open mics, there is so much talent out there, it’s wild.”
About open mics, he said, “I have good nights and bad nights. Sometimes I’ll play and I’ll sing and people are there to drink and hang out and don’t care a thing about open mic and they couldn’t care less. I just go home and say, ‘That was a bad night.’ But some nights it’s great. I feel like they clap because they enjoy the music.”
Cobb said he goes by his full given name, Noah Jackson Cobb, on stage because, “I was born in 2007 and Noah was a popular name … maybe the most popular name that year.”
When asked to describe his creative process for writing songs he said, “It’s different for every song. Most of them start with the guitar. I play something, play it again, change it up, and the words come after that. A lot of times I come up with a topic, an object or an expression. Some of my songs have taken me close to six months to finish. Some a week. Sometimes it just comes to me, and sometimes I struggle.”
When describing his own style of music, he said, “I listen to a lot of old music. From Hank Williams to Robert Johnson from the 30s … the old Mississippi delta swamp blues. I love that, plus the western music, plus folk music. So I take a lot of influence from older styles of playing and newer styles of playing, from people nobody’s ever heard of.”
If he’s playing at a new place, he likes to play the songs he’s most comfortable with. “I like to play songs that get people’s attention: bluesy kind of stuff, versus the slow cowboy kind of vibe.”
He’s tried playing with others, but his alternate tuning makes that challenging. “The way I tune my guitar is really different. It’s not standard tuning. I tune a full step down. I haven’t tuned my guitar in months. The strings are starting to get old ... they’re changing colors and all that … but it gives it that old, old sound to it, you know? That’s the sound that I love.”
When audiences marvel at his progress at such an early age, Cobb’s mother says, “He had it in him when he was born. He just had music in him very, very early.”
“A lot of musicians have a dream place they want to play,” Cobb said. “I’d love to play at the Opry … every country artist would love to, and the Ryman. But my first concert that I went to was to see one of my favorite artists, Charlie Crockett, and it was at the Lincoln Theater. I would love to play at the Lincoln Theater. It’s a cool place.”
He said he might move to Nashville at some point. “I hope I go far. I really want to travel, meet new people, hear new stories and write stuff off those stories.”
Follow Noah Jackson Cobb on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok, or drop in to a local open mic and listen out for “The Devil Wears a Suit and Tie.”