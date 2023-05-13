Online

Visit this story at reflector.com to see more photos from Merlefest.

“What’s a little rain between 100,000 of your closest friends?”

A stalwart fan cracks the joke. It’s the spirit of resilience and determination to enjoy the immersive experience of Merlefest, in a double-umbrella, heavy-duty-garbage-bag kind of way.

Columnist Donna Davis writes about area musicians and the local music scene. Contact her at donnadavisdavis@gmail.com.