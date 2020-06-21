Whenever I bruise, scrape, cut or otherwise damage my hands, which is often, I’m reminded of a line from a 1985 personal movie favorite.
In National Lampoon’s “European Vacation,” comedic actor Eric Idle makes a cameo appearance as an English bicyclist struck by inept American motorist Clark Griswald (Chevy Chase). Bleeding profusely, the cheerful Englishman is helped to his feet from the wreckage of his bicycle and exclaims, “No problem – it’s merely a flesh wound.”
My hands are usually covered with minor flesh wounds. I take the drug Xarelto to reduce the risk of blood clots related to atrial fibrillation, and one side effect of this medication is that it tends to cause excess bleeding from minor skin trauma. Another reason is that I do nearly all the cooking at our house and handle knives, meat forks, vegetable peelers, lids of opened cans and other weapons of minor destruction.
Even the tiny wires from metal mesh pot scrubbers can easily slice into my skin and get the blood flowing, as can the simple act of putting pots into or removing them from cabinets — banging or scraping the backs of my hands in the process.
Once the bloodshed starts, it takes forever to get it under control. I always have to stop whatever I’m doing and exert direct pressure for quite some time. There’s a powdered commercial product called BleedStop that claims on the label to “stop bleeding in seconds.” Well, yeah, maybe 600 to 1,200 seconds (10-20 minutes) in my case.
Even when I do stop the bleeding, I always have to apply a Band Aid to keep it from starting up again at the slightest touch. It seems, though, that half of my little injuries seem to occur on areas of my hands, knuckles or fingers where it is difficult for a bandage to find enough traction to stay in place. Washing dishes and frequent virus-related hand washing quickly loosen the Band Aids and require their replacement.
Even before the COVID-19 pandemic and a several-month-hiatus of the show, these relatively mangled hands of mine caused challenges in my producing restaurant reviews for UNC-TV’s North Carolina Weekend. These segments typically include quite a few close-up shots of my hands wielding a knife or fork, and hand bandages are a definite no-no from the standpoint of making the act of eating seem attractive. Even though I’m right-handed when it comes to forks, cutting meat or picking up a spare rib requires both hands, doubling my exposure to the unblinking eye of the camera.
There is such a thing as a “hand double” stand-in, whom some professional on-camera spokespersons employ in the case of close-up shots of the hands. But of course I work for public television, which is always begging for money, so there’s not even a budget for a make-up person to get my hands into decent-looking shape through the use of cosmetic “boo-boo” concealers, pancake make-up, powder and the like. I’ve made clumsy attempts to use such products on myself, without much success.
One good result of all this is that I’ve learned to get bloodstains out of clothing fairly expertly. Applying salty water directly to the stain, then soaking the item in cold water for 30 minutes before starting a washing machine cycle seems to work as well as anything I’ve tried.
Oh well, with all the real problems in the world, I know just how minor my nicked-up hands are. Believe me, I’m thankful I can mostly deal with them by wryly remarking, “It’s merely a flesh wound.”