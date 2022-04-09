Dear Dr. June: I moved to Florida for my career while my girlfriend is finishing college up north. We’ve been together two years and want to get married after she graduates.
For the past eight months we have seen each other every four to six weeks and it’s been great but we’re used to being together almost every day. It’s hard, but I love her.
So, what’s your opinion? Do you think long distance relationships last? She still has almost two years left. — Distant Love, South Florida
Dear Distant: First, it’s great you have started your career and your girlfriend is completing her education. Kudos.
Well, it seems like the two of you are making a concerted effort to make the relationship work, which is a start. The deal is some long distance relationships stand the test of time and some don’t. They are difficult because distance does cause a loss of some of the relationship’s intimacy. The best thing I can share with you are to follow some of these rules.
1. Remain in constant contact through conversation, online chat, and so forth.
2. Continue to see each other as often as possible.
3. Don’t put yourselves in compromising positions.
If it is meant to be, it will be. If a point comes when it is too much for one or the both of you, then move on.
Dear Dr. June: A lot of my girlfriends are dating losers. These losers want to hang out with their friends then get whiny when their girlfriends decide to go out.
Sometimes these men want to tag along, but we usually say “no.” Why are people insecure in relationships? — Lil T, Tampa, Florida
Dear Lil T: Insecurity usually comes from low self-esteem, but I’m not quite sure what the deal is with you thinking the problem is the guys your friends date.
Guys wanting to hang out with their friends and girlfriends does not make them losers. These are just typical guys. Are you dating anyone or just standing on the sidelines being critical?
If your friends are happy and not being hurt, then “stay in your lane” and let them be.
Dr. June Hall is an author and motivational coach who has reached millions through her advice column and public speaking engagements. If you have questions for Dr. June, contact her at www.junehall.com.