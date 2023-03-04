...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM EST THIS AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers, and Alligator
River.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM EST this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
This wildflower is one of the earliest blooming woodland species in the region.
Spring is finally here, I think, and this wildflower is proof. It is one of the earliest blooming woodland species we have in the region. And I think you will agree it’s one of the prettiest.
This spring seems to be one of best in recent history, as far as numbers of flowers popping out all at once. Make sure that you take some time soon to investigate the wildflowers of your own particular area.
This is a perennial North American member of the lily family and it belongs to a group (a genus) of about 25 species, most of which are on our side of the pond.
All of them have a deeply buried, slender bulb and among the species there is a variety of flower colors. Our Mystery Plant produces two leaves at maturity. The leaves are strongly mottled, green, with a sort of purplish “liver” color.
A slender flower stalk bears a single flower, and there are six parts of the yellow perianth, which is beautifully striped.
Within the flower are six stamens, each consisting of a long, slender filament, and at the end of each, a pollen-filled anther. The anthers are reddish or purplish.
The ovary at the bottom of the flower doesn’t have any stamens, sepals or petals attached to it, so we say that it is a “superior” ovary. After blooming, the ovary matures into a plump seed pod. While it is developing, this seed pod becomes heavier, flopping down all the way to the ground, ultimately splitting open and letting the seeds out.
You can find this species widely distributed from West Virginia and Maryland down to Alabama and just barely into northern Florida. In the Carolinas it is most commonly seen in the Piedmont and mountain counties. It is frequently seen in patches in woods, often along creek banks, before the trees above them have unfolded their leaves.
The plants don’t stay above the ground very long after they have produced their fruits and seeds. By summertime, all have disappeared. This early spring-blooming “strategy” makes sense because when the leaves on the trees are fully expanded, there is much less available light on the forest floor.
In case you are interested in growing native wildflowers, consider acquiring them from responsible growers and propagators. Your state’s native plant society ought to have such a list. For instance, here’s a link to the list provided by the Virginia Native Plant Society: https://vnps.org/native-plant-nursery-list/.
John Nelson is the retired curator of the Herbarium at the University of South Carolina, in the Department of Biological Sciences. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.