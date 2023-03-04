Erythronium bright.jpg

This wildflower is one of the earliest blooming woodland species in the region.

 Contributed/Jerry Bright

Spring is finally here, I think, and this wildflower is proof. It is one of the earliest blooming woodland species we have in the region. And I think you will agree it’s one of the prettiest.

This spring seems to be one of best in recent history, as far as numbers of flowers popping out all at once. Make sure that you take some time soon to investigate the wildflowers of your own particular area.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the Herbarium at the University of South Carolina, in the Department of Biological Sciences. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.