Q Between the pandemic and months of social isolation, it has been difficult to manage my health conditions. With the holidays approaching, I’m excited to finally be with my family and friends, but I’m afraid of jeopardizing my health. How can I celebrate the holidays without putting my health at risk?
A Kylie Nowicki, a Brody third-year medical student has some caring thoughts for you. Here is what she said.
As the seasons change and the leaves transition from the greens of summer to the rustic hues of fall, many people have thoughts of pumpkin pie, Christmas cookies and fireside s’mores dancing in their minds. And it’s hard not to be excited for the holidays this year! The COVID-19 pandemic robbed many people of their annual visits with family, celebrations with loved ones, and the togetherness that makes the fall and winter seasons so magical.
But balancing the joys of the season with health needs can be difficult. For many Americans, especially those of us in eastern North Carolina, it can be a daunting endeavor to adhere to any semblance of a healthy lifestyle when faced with all the wonderful food this time of year. However, the holidays don’t have to be the downfall of all the hard work people put into maintaining their health. This season, I want to challenge you to try integrating an intuitive approach to your dietary habits.
Intuitive eating, conceptualized by Registered Dietitian Nutritionist (RDN) Evelyn Tribole, is simple: eat when you’re hungry, stop when you’re full, and choose foods that bring you pleasure. But for many of us, it is almost impossible to be in tune enough with our bodies to know what our physiological hunger signals “feel” like.
Between work, family, and the many other activities in our day, eating usually goes to the wayside. Whether it’s fast food or cramming in a protein bar between meetings, we tend to eat out of obligation, rather than enjoyment, and choose foods that are convenient and comforting, rather than wholesome and nourishing. And to further complicate things, many people also struggle with chronic health conditions that make those more accessible foods dangerous to their health. For people with diabetes, eating desserts and casseroles can wreak havoc on their blood sugars. For those with high blood pressure, a low-salt diet seems almost impossible this time of year.
Let’s face it, it’s hard enough to meet your health goals on a regular workday, but the holiday season? Yikes. And honestly, if the holidays are meant for relaxation, rejuvenation, and comfort, why should you deprive yourself? So, this winter, try using the concepts of intuitive eating to bridge enjoyment and health. What would this look like, you may ask? Balance.
For those who struggle with diabetes, carbohydrates are a huge obstacle. But you don’t have to deprive yourself. Focus on using your carbohydrate exchanges at the Thanksgiving table. You may have to be more aware of the other foods you consume that day but allow yourself the opportunity to have some joy in a structured way means that you not only get to “indulge” in the festivities, but you do so in a healthier way.
For those with heart disease, find healthier recipes with a “twist” on a classic. Hold the salt when plating your food and fill your plate with as many colors as possible, making sure there is an array of nutritious dishes decorating your table.
And take the time to enjoy your meal. It can take 20 minutes for your stomach and brain to acknowledge that you’re full, and at that point many of us are already on our second helping. So slow down, relish the opportunity to eat wonderful food in the presence of those you love, and in doing so “feel” whether you are satisfied before grabbing another plate. These actions may seem simple, but a little can go a long way when it comes to managing your health during the holiday season.
And don’t do this alone. Talk to your health care providers about how to integrate the traditional foods of the season into whatever your dietary needs are. Your doctors and dietitians want you to be healthy, but they also want you to enjoy this time of year. So, talk to them about how to do BOTH.
Everyone’s needs are different, and the tips I gave today may not be what is best for your specific health goals. But whatever your needs are, the holidays don’t need to be a time of total deprivation or utter indulgence. Take the time to enjoy your food, find balance at the table and truly rejuvenate this holiday season. Your body and your brain will thank you.