Q My daughter has always been a picky eater. I was told she would “grow out of it.” As a family we were always so busy with school, after school activities, sports and more that I really did not give it too much thought. Since the quarantine, I am beginning to wonder if there is not something else going on. Can you tell us more about eating disorders? I do not know who to ask. DB, Winterville
A I do know who to ask, Courtney Robinson, a registered dietitian nutritionist (RDN) who practices sports nutrition as well as working with individuals seeking help for their eating disorders. We are fortunate to have a skilled RDN in our own community who can help. Here is what Courtney shares about eating disorders.
Eating disorders are often misunderstood and can be deadly. They are more common than most of us think. At least 30 million Americans have eating disorders. These serious mental and physical illnesses do not discriminate. People of all ages, genders and socioeconomic backgrounds struggle with disordered eating. Thanks for seeking out some facts.
Eating disorders are not just about food. Deep-rooted biological, psychological and cultural issues are involved. Rather than simply eating more or eating healthier, a person recovering from an eating disorder goes through a process that involves a combination of therapeutic, medical and dietary interventions. The recovery timeline is different for everyone and can take months or even years.
The causes of eating disorders are varied and complex. Many people believe the media plays a primary role in causing them, but this is an exaggeration. Media messaging can create pressure to look a certain way, but most people do not develop eating disorders solely as a result of the media they see. People often link dysfunctional family relationships to developing an eating disorder and blaming parents — especially moms. Parents do not cause their child’s eating disorder. In fact, psychologists have found that children and adolescents can recover faster when parents are included in treatment efforts — in family based therapy.
Perhaps one of the most persistent myths about eating disorders is that they only affect women. Both men and women can struggle with body image issues and disordered patterns of eating. In the United States, one in three people with disordered eating is a man. Unfortunately only one in 10 of those who seek treatment are men. This disparity in treatment is important since studies suggest the death rates for men with eating disorder are higher than for women.
Many people also believe that eating disorders do not develop until teenage years. The majority are diagnosed between the ages of 12 and 25 years, but the incidence of eating disorders in children 12 years old and younger is on the rise. Research has shown that as many as 6 in 10 girls between 6 and 12 years old are concerned about their weight.
Anorexia nervosa is the medical term to describe an emotional disorder where an individual has an obsessive desire to lose weight by refusing to eat. Although restriction that can lead to low body weight is part of the diagnostic criteria for anorexia nervosa, it is important to note that extreme low weight is not always an indicator.
People of normal or higher weight can and do struggle with eating disorders. Atypical anorexia is a good example of how difficult it can be to diagnose eating disorders. Atypical anorexia is diagnosed when a person meets all diagnostic criteria for anorexia nervosa, except their weight remains normal or higher than normal. It often results from excessive exercise.
Although less than one American in 100 will be diagnosed with anorexia nervosa during their lifetime, research shows that this number would be five times higher if the criteria didn’t include that the person is at least 15 percent lower than ideal body weight for their height. The misconception that people need to be very thin to have an eating disorder can lead to misdiagnosis or delayed diagnosis.
It’s important to remember that all eating disorders develop differently. There’s no one set of rules parents or anyone else can follow to prevent or mitigate a disorder. It’s also true that many medical and mental health care professionals don’t have much exposure or training when it comes to eating disorders. This is why eating disorder specialists play such essential roles in diagnosis and intervention.
If you have questions or concerns about this topic, you can contact ECU Family Medicine at 744-4611 to set up an appointment with Courtney Robinson.