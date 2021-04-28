This time of year local nurseries, big box stores and grocery stores are filled with dazzling displays of multicolored summer annuals in planters and hanging pots. Such an easy way to add instant color to your landscape.
However, with a little work and imagination, you can create your own lovely planters expressing your creativity with your favorite colors and annuals.
While perennials and flowering shrubs and trees bloom for just a short time, annuals provide summer-long color bridging the gap between perennial blooms as well as adding an accent point in the garden.
To get started, think about whether your planter will be in shade or full sun and select plants accordingly. Be sure those plants have the same watering needs and that your planter has good drainage.
When choosing plants, select a thriller (a tall plant), a spiller (cascades over the sides), and a filler (smaller and shorter).
How many plants to buy depends on planter size. A small one may only need three plants, while an 18- to 24-inch container can hold five or six. Bunching plants together will create a colorful display more quickly than following the usual spacing instructions. Be careful to use potting soil in your planters as garden soil hardens, causing drainage problems.
Keep the planters watered if there is insufficient rainfall. Larger planters hold more soil and stay moist longer, a plus in our hot Southern summers.
Fertilize with an all-around 10-10-10 fertilizer about every two weeks. Just follow the directions on the label. Keep your planters looking good by deadheading spent flowers, pruning back leggy ones, and removing any plant that fails to thrive.
Plants that do well in full sun include:
- Thrillers: Angelonia, Pentas, Cosmos
- Spillers: Wave Petunia, Calibrachoa, Bacopa, Sweet Potato Vine, Portulaca
- Fillers: Ageratum, Geraniums, Marigolds, Ornamental Pepper, Salvias, Verbenas, Zinnias
Shade-tolerant plants include begonias, caladiums, coleus, ferns, and impatiens.
Planters with a single plant can be stunning. Consider a lantana or rosemary shrub or plant a mass of impatiens or calibrachoa together.
Succulents are very heat and drought tolerant. Mixing a selection of different shapes and sizes will create a visually interesting, low-maintenance pot.
A single pot filled with hens and chicks is charming. Herbs are great container plants and can be combined with annuals. Sage, rosemary, oregano, and thyme grow well together as do tarragon, cilantro, basil and parsley.
More information on creating a container garden is available at https://content.ces.ncsu.edu/extension-gardener-handbook/18-plants-grown-in-containers
For more container plant ideas, go to https://plants.ces.ncsu.edu/gallery/?landscape_location__id=2
Our Extension Master Gardener volunteers are on hand for assistance and advice for all things gardening. You can reach them via the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705. They are a treasure for insight and real-world advice in the world of horticulture.
