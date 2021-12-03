While gardeners love to garden, they often wonder when they will have time to enjoy their outdoor spaces if they’re always planting pruning and weeding. And what about that aching back?
All gardeners dream of having a beautiful garden with a lot less work.
Frank Hyman, also known as the “Liberated Gardner,” will share tips on how to do just that when he speaks as part of the Pitt County Extension Master Gardener volunteers annual garden lecture on Jan. 29 at the Pitt County Extension Auditorium.
The organizing committee, Joanne Kollar, Rosanne Davis and Susan Purcell, share the following information about the speaker:
Hyman, a noted garden designer from Durham, has created gardens that are drought-proof, deer-resistant, low-maintenance, organic and beautiful.
He said, “The only thing I enjoy more than gardening is talking about gardening.”
Hyman studied horticulture under the late J.C. Raulston for whom the N.C. State University arboretum is named. He studied design with Tracy Traer, Denis Wood and Will Hooker, who has had several installations at the N.C. Museum of Art.
He has worked as a stonemason, carpenter and sculptor and apprenticed with Raleigh’s first organic landscaper, Bob Mulder.
Early in his career, Hyman grew organic vegetables in Granville County, picked oranges in Spain and worked as an IPM scout for tomato farmers in South Carolina.
Cottage Garden Landscaping, his design/plant/build business in Durham, is restricted to what he calls “bungalow neighborhoods” of inner city Durham where he creates innovative gardens that don’t need much babying.
Hyman also speaks and teaches classes in the state and around the country and is booked six months in advance. Since 1990, he has written about gardening for the Raleigh News and Observer, “Backyard Poultry,” “Horticulture” and many other publications.
His books, “Hentopia” and “How to Forage for Mushrooms without Dying,” will be available for sale.
Tickets for “Frank Hyman, The Liberated Gardener — Enjoy Your Garden With a Lot Less Work!” are available as a holiday gift for your gardening friends.
Tickets can be purchased at the Pitt County Extension Office or Wild Birds Unlimited at $20 for the general public and $15 for Friends of the Pitt County Arboretum. Limited tickets are available due to COVID-19 restrictions so be sure to get yours. If available, tickets at the door will be $30.
Masks are required for the duration of the event as it will be indoors. Doors open at 9 a.m. on Jan. 29.
Thanks to the following sponsors for supporting this event: Carolina Seasons Nursery, Quality Equipment, Wild Birds Unlimited and 103.7 WTIB-FM.
Our Extension Master Gardener volunteers are on hand for assistance and advice for all things gardening. You can reach them via the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705.
