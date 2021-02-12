“Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, and before you were born I consecrated you; I have appointed you a prophet to the nations.” — Jeremiah 1:5
On Jan. 22, 1973, seven men on the U.S. Supreme Court legalized abortion-on-demand. Since that time churches around the world have used this day to help us remember the sanctity of life.
As Christians, we need to make sure that we’re recognizing the value, dignity and worth of every single human being. We must make sure we are proclaiming the truth of the gospel and not a political agenda. When we do it changes the way we interact with people.
Too many Christians, having watched and listened to thousands of hours of TV talk show hosts, have had their world view shaped by those TV hosts and not by God’s Word. We must reverse that.
Sanctity means the quality of being holy, sacred or set apart. We are not here by accident. Believing in the sanctity of life means believing that human life is somehow holy, set apart or different from other life forms.
Every Christian should hold strongly to the belief that life is sacred because, according to Genesis 1:27, humans are the only life form created in the image and likeness of a holy God. In Genesis 2:7, God literally breathed life into man, something He did not do with other life forms.
We bear God’s image. You are a person of destiny. No one is an accident, unwanted or unplanned in God’s mind.
Why? Because He is the only one who can create life, open a womb and cause conception to happen. Every child that is in the womb has purpose and is loved by our Heavenly Father.
Anyone or anything that harms a human life harms that life form that is a reflection of God Himself! As Psalm 139:13 says, “I will give thanks to You, for I am fearfully and wonderfully made, wonderful are Your works, and my soul knows it very well.”
When God infused spiritual life into Adam, He imparted something infinitely greater than material existence. Scripture affirms a dimension to human life that transcends chemical processes and neurological functions. Men and women were created with imperishable souls to fellowship with God throughout eternity. Every human life has intrinsic value because of its worth to God.
God says in Jeremiah 1:5, “Before I formed you in the womb I knew you, before you were born I set you apart....” It is clear that God knew Jeremiah before he was born.
Every child that is in the womb has a purpose and is loved by their Heavenly Father. We should never consider abortion as an option because a child would be inconvenient. The truth is, that which we sometimes consider a crisis, God can make into a blessing if we will allow Him.
Perhaps someone reading this may be feeling the pain and guilt due to having had an abortion. Let me be very clear: God’s grace and forgiveness is sufficient. If you are a Christian, simply let the Lord know of your repentance. He will forgive you. The blood that our Lord Jesus shed on the cross covers all our sins; not just a select few.
We must trust God in every stage of life — unborn to late in life — and let Him be our God. It is never our job to decide who should live and who should die. We are to stand boldly for life at every stage.
Emmett Murphy is a retired Christian minister.