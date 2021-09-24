Who doesn’t love the bright cheery yellows and purples of early spring-flowering daffodils, crocuses and hyacinths that promise winter is on its way out?
Fall is spring bulb planting time. Pitt County Extension Master Gardeners will be selling these bulbs, which come from Terra Ceia Farms, a family-run nursery in Pantego, throughout October.
The bulbs for sale are: alliums, anemone blanda, crocus, daffodil, daylily, Dutch iris, glory of the snow, grape hyacinth blue, hyacinth mixed, lily asiatic, peony red, Siberian iris blue, tulip golden parade and paperwhite ziva.
The bulbs can be purchased from any master gardener or by calling the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705 for ordering information.
If you are new to bulb planting or simply want a refresher course in how to have a successful colorful spring display, read on for some helpful planting tips from Extension master gardener volunteer Joanne Kollar.
The story for any plant begins with the soil. For bulbs, that means good drainage and a soil rich in organic matter. With a lot of clay, add in peat moss, compost or other organic amendments to improve drainage. A sandy soil benefits from organic amendments to improve moisture and nutrient retention.
Ideally, the planting bed should have a pH range of 6-7. A soil test will provide that information. Soil test kits are available at the Pitt County Extension Office.
In eastern North Carolina, late October through November is the best time to plant spring-flowering bulbs in order to develop a good root system and meet the cold requirements for blooming.
Select a site in full sun and prepare the soil by digging deep, breaking up any clumps and removing weeds and rocks. Digging up one big area and adding amendments is easier than digging many small holes.
Bulbs 1 inch high are planted 5 inches deep, while those 2 or more inches high are planted 8 inches deep measured from the base of the bulb to the soil level. Plant bulbs with the pointed side up, roots down. On some bulbs it’s hard to tell which side is up, but they usually find their way in the soil no matter which side is planted up.
Space small bulbs 1 to 2 inches apart and large bulbs 3 to 6 inches apart. Cover the bulbs with soil and water thoroughly. Add 2 to 3 inches of mulch to retain moisture and provide nutrients.
In spring, pinch off the faded blooms but allow the foliage to die back naturally before removing. That green foliage provides the food for next year’s blooms.
If deer like to graze in your garden or squirrels and mice love to dig up your freshly planted beds, consider planting alliums, daffodils and hyacinths, which are animal resistant. Or you can protect the bulbs by placing wire mesh over the bed, weighing it down with stones and then removing it when the first shoots pop up.
By planting a mix of early-, middle- and late-blooming bulbs, your garden will flower over several weeks. For added interest, plant smaller bulbs like crocus, glory of the snow and grape hyacinth blue on top of taller ones like alliums and daffodils.
When choosing which plants and colors to put together, using two or three different ones in groups of at least six makes more of a visual impact than a kaleidoscope of plants and colors. If you lack garden space, bulbs can also be planted in outdoor pots.
Extension Master Gardener volunteers are on hand for assistance and advice for all things gardening. You can reach them via the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705. They are a treasure for insight and real-world advice in the world of horticulture.
N.C. Cooperative Extension is a strategic partnership of NC State Extension, The Cooperative Extension Program at N.C. A&T State University, USDA’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture (USDA-NIFA), and local governments statewide.
Extension professionals in all 100 counties and with the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians connect millions of North Carolinians with research-based information and technology from NC State and N.C. A&T. Educational programs specialize in agriculture, food and nutrition, 4-H youth development, community development and the environment.
Hannah Smith is the Pitt County Extension Office’s Area Horticulture Agent.