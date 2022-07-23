9781524764722-us.jpg

“One of Us Is Lying” was the first book club selection.

At school my weakest and least favorite subject was English. I never got a decent grade because my grammar, spelling and punctuation were horrible.

Never in a million years did I think I would be here writing a column and reading for a living. Reading was another thing I was too lazy to do.


Franki Garcia Joyner is a copy editor and page designer for The Daily Reflector and Adams Publishing Group-ENC in Greenville.