At school my weakest and least favorite subject was English. I never got a decent grade because my grammar, spelling and punctuation were horrible.
Never in a million years did I think I would be here writing a column and reading for a living. Reading was another thing I was too lazy to do.
Now, to my surprise, I love reading. When I started going for my bachelor’s in journalism, I asked myself “Am I in over my head?” My English professor even asked me “How are you going to go into journalism if you can’t write a decent paper?” He was a little harsh, but I knew what he meant.
Honestly I thank him. With each paper he would give back, I would look at his comments and try to understand what I did wrong. I even set up meetings with him to help me improve, even though he had many doubts.
I am not going to say I am the most interesting and professional writer. I just do it for fun. Recently, I got into a book club.
I have gotten to the age where I don’t want to have my nose stuck on my phone, plus my eyes need rest from electronics since I look at them all day. I should have joined years ago, but I feel the younger me would have had a short attention span.
So far, we have read two books. The first book was “One of Us is Lying,” by Karen M. McManus.
It’s a mystery and suspense book, where four students get accused of murdering their classmate in detention. Basically, “Breakfast Club” meets “Scream,” to put it in image form.
I loved the book and gave it an eight out of 10. When discussion came, I wasn’t as prepared like I wanted to be, but it was fun hearing everyone else’s opinion of the book.
For the month of July we are reading “The Perfect Marriage,” by Jeneva Rose. I finished the book within two weeks.
This was a psychological thriller novel about a couple who have to figure out a murder mystery.
The wife is a lawyer, and the husband is a writer. The husband has been having an affair, but he was accused of murdering his mistress.
The wife has the option to either be his lawyer or not be involved at all. I saw the ending coming.
I give the book a nine out of 10. This time I am ready to discuss what I thought about the book and certain chapters that drove me to question the characters’ choices.
I bought a notebook to keep all my book notes. This has become something so comforting to me.
Before, I dreaded writing a book report. Now I am excited to write what I have learned and express my opinion on how I feel about the pages I read.
I even got to the point to write down notes about manga that I have read. This helps me remember and not mix up characters.
I hope I can continue with this habit. Not only is it helping me with my comprehension of reading and writing, but it is also helping me with my social anxiety.
I am so proud of putting myself into an uncomfortable position and changing it into my own comfort zone.
Franki Garcia Joyner is a copy editor and page designer for The Daily Reflector and Adams Publishing Group-ENC in Greenville.