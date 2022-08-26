huarache (2).jpg

This week’s Mystery Plant is shown atop a recent lunch dish at a Mexican restaurant. Nopales come from a cactus — specifically, the large, flat pads of a species probably originally native to Mexico and now widely distributed in the warmer parts of the world.

 Contributed photo/John Nelson

What you are looking at is my lunch from the other day, and so this Mystery Plant is for the foodies who read this column. I know you are out there.

The other day I was at my favorite local Mexican restaurant, just down the street about three blocks away. The name of the restaurant is “Moctezumas,” and yes, that’s how it’s spelled. (You’ve heard, surely, of “Montezuma,” who was the first Aztec emperor to meet up directly with visiting Europeans — and we all know how that went. It turns out that “Montezuma” is the English spelling of the name: “Moctezuma” is the Spanish version.)


