mysteryplant.jpg

A single flower is produced on each stem of this week's mystery plant.

 Contributed photo/Alan Cressler

It’s not often that we botanists, on our field trips, have to stop, speechless, and stare at a flower with jaws agape. It happened to me and my buddies recently deep in the pinelands of the Francis Marion National Forest here in my state.

It’s a not a tall plant, only about two feet high, and it never branches. A single flower is produced on each stem. The leaves are skinny and sharp-pointed, and they get progressively smaller up the stem.

John Nelson is the retired curator of the A. C. Moore Herbarium at the University of South Carolina in Columbia SC. As a public service, the Herbarium offers free plant identifications. For more information, visit www.herbarium.org or email johnbnelson@sc.rr.com.

 