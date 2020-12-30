Stay the course. Please wear a face covering, eat healthily, physically distance, wash hands and be physically active. The recent pandemic has caused the closure of gyms across the nation, leading to a decrease in physical activity. Even though it is chilly out, wrap up and take a daily 30-minute walk around your neighborhood to satisfy the 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity for the week. Walking does promote fat burn. If you would rather stay inside, YouTube has a variety of free exercise programs to use and stream from your electronic devices. Some categories include yoga, pilates, zumba, and high-intensity interval training (HIIT). It doesn’t matter your level of fitness as there are videos for all stages from beginner to those who are more advance. You don’t need a gym to exercise or be physically active.
Q When are our new dietary guidelines coming out? RJ, Greenville.
A We are about to embark on 2021 and hopefully everyone will be inspired to eat healthily. People tell me they are confused about what is healthy eating and the Dietary Guidelines Advisory report. All 800 plus pages came out earlier this year and lay it out for you. It can be found on https://www.dietaryguidelines.gov. We are expecting the consumer version any day and will share those findings with you. In the meantime, Caroline Parkes, a senior ECU dietetic student, will tell us about the Canadian guidelines, specifically the guidelines around weight, that were issued earlier this year.
Lots of people are interested in weight at the beginning of the new year and obesity is considered a pandemic as it affects nearly each country across the world and is complicating the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2016, it was estimated that one in 10 adults in the U.S. were obese. Since then, that number has steadily risen and is projected to continue to increase. The new obesity maps from the CDC show that 3 in 10 North Carolinians are obese. Fortunately, North Carolinians have not crossed into the 35 percent range like 12 other states have. Perhaps the efforts of Eat Smart Move More NC are paying off.
The World Health Organization (WHO) and the CDC use body mass index or a BMI greater than 30 as the main criterion to describe obesity. However, the newly released Canadian guidelines define obesity as a complicated chronic disease where the extra fat tissue impacts health, decreases the quality of life and lifespan. Canadian health professionals are encouraged to ask the patient for permission to discuss their weight. They use both BMI and waist circumference to identify risk in developing chronic conditions rather than just BMI alone since these measurements together along with a detailed history to identify the cause of the condition, a physical exam and lab tests can identify those who will benefit from some type of intervention.
The typical way of gaining weight is due to an energy imbalance that results from eating more calories than the body burns. Diets that consist of processed foods that are high in sodium, fat and sugar and that are low in fiber as well as physical inactivity are common in those with a high amount body fat. Other causes result from genetics, certain medications as well as other underlying illness such as hypothyroidism. Hypothyroidism is a medical condition where the thyroid gland, located in your neck, doesn’t produce enough thyroid hormones. These hormones affect how the body uses energy and low levels of hormones slow the metabolism, which decreases the number of calories the body burns thus leading to weight gain.
The Canadian guidelines emphasize that obesity treatment should not solely focus on weight loss, but also improved health. They recommend that patients receive not only a diet plan that reduces caloric intake but a focus on diet quality, 30-60 minutes of physical activity on most days and as appropriate medications and/or surgery to meet the patient’s stated outcomes as well as improving obesity-related chronic disease symptoms and risk. The timing of follow-ups should be patient driven. Regular reassessment of the plan and its successes are also encouraged to ensure the plan is effective.