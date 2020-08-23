The Perseid meteor shower and the Comet Neowise share our story, a story of loops and swoops and droops.
Comets, including Neowise, faintly visible recently in the northern sky, are the parents of meteor showers such as the Perseids, visible through most of August. And, they are the co-conspirators that brought our planet water, along with asteroids and the hot, sticky morass that was the primitive Earth, all seeding verdant vitality within our orb.
Early in the solar system’s history, it was beset by comets and asteroids, the small planetesimals that formed with the planets in the glowing gas and dust of our new star, then hurtled into the planets, bouncing into the paths of other orbs, a foreground of collision after collision and smashup upon smashup, burying snowballs and rock rounds deep in the interiors of the larger planets, setting the stage for life-giving water.
Like us, comets spend their days in rote orbit, swooping seldom into the sweltering squeeze of the sun, counting age by rounds of the radiant rondure until the very end, when, olding and molting yet blazing and amazing, they “do not go gentle into that good night” but instead broil and roil from the forces that burn limb from rim and dust from crust.
Comet Neowise is gone, now, fleeing back into the planetary wilderness, back to the cold, dark melancholy of the oort cloud where it will cool off and wrap its tail and coma back into an iceball.
It would have stayed frozen and solid forever, but for a nearby comet or star that brushed against Neowise’s gravity space and nudged it out of its chill, tranquil cruise beyond Pluto. Possibly 3,400 years ago, a time after humans invented the wheel but long before sliced bread, it was jostled out of its tranquility to roll in a slow crescendo inward from the vast void of oort, freefalling billions of miles toward the sun.
In July, it arrived. It flashed around the sun, inside the orbit of Mercury at a blistering 144,000 mph, warming, and shedding ice flakes and snowflurries and sand and steam in its glowing head and tails. And now, after a tail-raising brush with crush at the maws of solar megagravity, it will glide and slide and tuck itself together on its 3,400-year ride home, a little smaller, a bit humbled, but nonetheless a survivor of the greatest adventure of a cometary lifetime.
Each time a comet rounds the sun, it cooks off a little of its essence, shedding withered cometary skin by the glow of the sun, emerging a little older, a little rougher, a little more luminous for wear.
Now, here, we stand are on the cusp of our annual trip around the sun, drooping over the next months to our closest annual call. In January, Earth’s slightly out-of-round orbit will take us 4 million miles closer to the Sun than we were in July. It’s not enough to grow heads or tails over. We barely notice the detour.
Yet as humans we are smaller, a bit humbled, with every revolution. Every time we dance, we jump, we lift, whether hiking up a mountain or jogging down the beach, we wonder, are we muscling up, or are we wearing down another life-affirming layer, like the comet burning off vitality via its tail, ever closer to the final adventure?
Every August, Earth plows through the debris tail thrown off by another comet, Swift-Tuttle, that last passed this way in 1992. Swift-Tuttle crosses Earth’s orbit every 133 years, looping, lustrous, along its legislated lines. We drive through its wake of grit-bit destruction. We rush in like a train barreling through a snowstorm. In Earth’s atmosphere, the ice-dust burns and glows as a meteor shower.
After 100 comet orbits, after 100 flybys and 100 fireskies, there may be no comet left, just shimmering dustprints looping along the orbit; nothing but luminous meteor memories to pass through.
In the end, Swift-Tuttle and Neowise will face the coming good night. And when the specks and dust and sand have all been shed, the comets will end, lost to a sparkling ring of individual diamonds that stretches to the ages, a new iteration of bright orbit.
Mom was lost to a sparkling ring after 86 orbits of the sun, sometimes shedding vitality, sometimes defying mortality, a bit humbled, but a survivor, counting age by the rounds of the radiant rondure. Like Icarus and Neowise, she flew resplendantly close to the sun.
Dad is still orbiting; he rounded his 92nd circuit last month, emerging a little older, a little rougher, and just a little more luminous for wear.