When outdoor blooms are scarce during wintertime, forcing bulbs indoors brings the early colors and lovely fragrances of spring inside.
Paperwhites and amaryllis bulbs are the most popular for forcing since neither requires chilling time to bloom. You can purchase kits and follow the instructions, or you can try forcing the bulbs yourself. Continue reading to learn more from Extension Master Gardener volunteer, Joanne Kollar.
Paperwhites have showy clusters of small white, yellow, or orange flowers on 12- to 18-inch high stems. Their fragrance can fill a room.They can be planted in one of three ways using water, pebbles or soil.
If planting in water, fill the bottom of an hourglass-shaped forcing jar with water setting the bulb about 1/4 inch above the water. The shape of the jar holds the bulb in place, and the roots will grow toward the water.
If planting in pebbles, cover the bottom of your container (glass vases work well) with pebbles. Nestle the bulbs root-side down to cover about 1/3 of the bulb. Add water so it just reaches the bottom of the bulbs. Bulbs may rot if immersed in water.
If planting in soil, select a planter with good drainage twice as deep as the bulbs so they will be well anchored.
To keep the soil moist, use a coarse potting soil mix. Insert the bulbs so their tips are above the soil and then water so the soil is damp but not soaking wet.
To encourage stronger stems and longer bloom time, plant the bulbs in soil rather than forcing them in water or pebbles. You may need to stake bulbs planted in water or pebbles.
No matter which method you choose, cover the planter keeping the bulbs in darkness until the first green shoots appear indicating it is time to move them into the light. Shoots should be about 3 inches high.
This takes about two to three weeks. Blooms appear about three to five weeks later. To prolong blooms, keep plants out of direct sunlight away from drafts and heating vents. With successive plantings, you can enjoy paperwhites for several months. Once the bulbs flower, they can’t be forced again and should be added to the compost pile.
Amaryllis bulbs are another popular bulb for their ease of blooming. One or two flower stalks will appear with each producing two to five flowers. The large, trumpet-shaped blooms can measure up to 6inches long and 5 inches wide.
Select a well-draining planter one or two inches wider and twice as tall as your bulb. Put about two inches of potting soil inside, place the bulb on top with pointed end up, and add soil so 1/3 of the bulb is above the soil line. Add a stake to support the plant as it grows.
Water well but avoid wetting the exposed bulb. Don’t water again until you see about 2 inches of green growth. Allow the top two inches of soil to dry between watering. Place the pot in indirect light away from drafts and heating vents. Turn periodically to keep the stalks growing straight. Depending on variety, amaryllis will bloom five to eight weeks after planting.
Pitt County Extension Master Gardeners will be selling these bulbs from Terra Ceia Farms, a family-run nursery in Pantego, throughout October. Paperwhite Ziva is available as both gift kits and single bulbs while Paperwhite Narcissus is available as a vase kit. Amaryllis are available both as gift kits and single bulbs.
Bulbs can be purchased from any Master Gardener or by calling the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705 for ordering information.
