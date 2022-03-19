I love newspapers. The smell of newsprint, the feel of the ink on my hands. I love the euphoria of a well-sourced investigative story making civic impact. Having worked my way through much of graduate school as a part-time community newspaper reporter, I know the newsroom and all these smells, feels, and adrenalin rushes well.
Other media provide important services, but it’s the newspaper I know best. My journey in the profession started as a major in the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Journalism, the “J-School” it was affectionally called.
The first day in newswriting class is etched in memory. The professor sat us in front of typewriters — Royals I think — and said, “Start writing about what you ate for lunch.” I was startled and bewildered, along with the other aspiring journalists. I thought the way to compose is, first, write with pen and paper and then type it. Sorry, Mr. Naïve Freshman Journalist. Compose at the typewriter. And this was before the easy correcting/editing provided by word processing.
I made it through that technical barrier (now I can barely think without a keyboard under my fingers) to develop investigative and journalistic writing skills. I have many fun —and some scary — stories from covering town council and school board in a small town serviced by my newspaper.
Both governmental bodies had developed, in the years before my newspaper started covering them, the illegal practice of going into closed session to discuss controversial topics, even if not allowed by the state’s Open Meetings Law. Some of my best work was discovering what those boards did in closed session and reporting that, along with quotations from the Open Meetings Law, showing citizens how their elected officials were misusing their office.
Sometimes, I quoted — verbatim — elected officials in these illegal meetings, even without their cooperation. For now, I won’t give away trade secrets of how that was accomplished. There’s a legal way, trust me. And, it’s not necessarily by putting my ear to the closed door, although, yep, I did that once at an illegal school board meeting.
School board members needed to discuss the merging of two schools, an exceptionally controversial issue. Members wanted to have this discussion outside public view, so they moved to closed session and asked me to stand outside. Which I did, just outside the door. The debate was heated, voices were loud, and I heard most every word. I reported it, right alongside the relevant sections of the Open Meetings Law.
My scariest day as a journalist was when the police chief told me he was seriously concerned about my safety because of a story I published. A local unprincipled (to put it charitably) citizen met me on the street and, even though he knew I was a reporter, bragged about how he was quietly pushing through town council a new business that would have been strongly opposed by most citizens. I wasn’t actively writing notes, so I guess he (naively) thought I wasn’t planning to write a story. I checked things out, squeezed the truth from a couple of city officials, and published. Citizens were enraged, the business never got off the ground, and a couple of officials were voted out next election.
I treasure the First Amendment to the Constitution — every single part of it. It’s one of the things I’m most proud of as an American. A free press is potent as an idea but empty if we don’t have a “press” to be free.
While some large, well-funded media outlets do well, I worry about the welfare of newspapers in smaller and medium-sized municipalities. I can give up the smell of newsprint. In fact, I now read my newspapers on a screen, although I admit to occasionally buying from a newsstand, just for the smell. The method of news delivery will change with evolving technologies, digital and other. But it is at great peril that we lose good journalism that provides reliable information, investigative reporting and hard questions put to elected officials.