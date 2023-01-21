My parents were born in El Salvador. I was born in New York; therefore I consider myself a native U.S. city dweller.
Granted, my parents never separated me from my culture as a Salvadoran. My mom taught me the native dishes of the country; my father would teach me about its towns and villages.
When my parents were able to finally travel back home after 18 years, they took the whole family. The experience was different from what I was used to, but I mentally knew it was a different atmosphere.
Still, this caused me some confusion about who I really was. My family in El Salvador would say I wasn’t Salvadoran enough, but when I came back to America, I was not American enough.
That didn’t stop me from learning more about my parents’ country.
From my late teens into my 20s, I started to label myself as a Salvadoran American. Then I had to sign up for health insurance by myself and my race became white — perhaps because of my skin color?
I did not know how the system worked, I just went with it. But something didn’t seem right. I know the difference between race and ethnicity, of course.
As the years went by, when I signed up for my health care and saw the HR coordinator check the “white” box under race, I wanted to know more about who I really was. That is when my husband had the bright idea of purchasing two Ancestry kits — one for me and one for him.
We got the kits more quickly than expected. We spit into the tubes (totally gross) sealed the package and sent it off.
This was late November of last year. The app said it would take six to eight weeks for the results, giving me the tentative deadline of Jan. 6.
The kit gave me the option to know of any relatives nearby. I checked the box quickly. Mind you, my mother has 13 brothers and sisters and my father has five brothers and sisters that he knows about. My family really can’t get any bigger.
As time went on, I kept checking the app anticipating my results. To my surprise, it came a week before Christmas. When they arrived I was at the gym, so I waited to check them until I was at home.
The following are my results:
37% Indigenous Americas — Yucatan Peninsula
33% Indigenous Americas — Central El Salvador Western El Salvador
17% Spain
3% Nigeria
3% Basque
2% Senegal
2% Jewish Peoples of Europe
Knowing the history of the Americas, I knew there was going to be a drop of Spain in my DNA. In my mind, I thought there was going to be more. The results proved me wrong.
Reading the results made me so emotional. First because I was more Indigenous than I thought, and proud to be. Second, my sense of belonging proved wrong once again. I belong here and there.
Telling my parents was another story. My mom was shocked, my dad didn’t understand.
My curiosity about knowing more finally was fulfilled. With this information, I realized the validation I needed wasn’t with my people around me or even my own family.
Is just like what the song “Mood 4 Eva” by Beyonce, featuring Childish Gambino, said: “I’m dancin’, ancestors in my step. Now, I move better.”
I still have more to learn about my culture.
Until then, I will continue to enjoy my fried beans with tortillas, fried plantain, hard Salvadoran cheese and fried eggs for breakfast (a traditional breakfast plate from El Salvador) one day. The next day, I’ll dig into my waffles with turkey bacon and scrambled eggs.
Franki Garcia Joyner is a copy editor and page designer for The Daily Reflector and Adams Publishing Group-ENC in Greenville.