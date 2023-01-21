My parents were born in El Salvador. I was born in New York; therefore I consider myself a native U.S. city dweller.

Granted, my parents never separated me from my culture as a Salvadoran. My mom taught me the native dishes of the country; my father would teach me about its towns and villages.

Franki Garcia Joyner is a copy editor and page designer for The Daily Reflector and Adams Publishing Group-ENC in Greenville.