The first love I ever received in my life was from my parents. Shortly thereafter, I received love from my brothers.
My siblings were a little hard to convince. At the time I was the baby of the family — and the only girl before my little sister came along.
In any case, I was always surrounded by love.
Barney the dinosaur also taught me about love. The “I love you” song was a national anthem in my mind; ask my brothers. I drove them nuts.
I loved Barney so much I had VHS tapes of his live concerts and a stuffed toy Barney constantly by my side. Little by little, I realized not everyone liked Barney as much as I did.
Then I became a teenager, full of hormones and wanting attention from the opposite sex. The love I got from my parents wasn’t enough, I guess.
If I could go back in time, I would tell my 13-year-old myself: “Yeah it’s OK to have crushes but don’t stay too long in the thought that a particular boy will be the ‘one.’” I got my heart broken then and there, but got right back up.
When my late teens came, growing close to my 20s, there was a shift in my life. I realized that, oh yeah, love can hurt sometimes.
My parents got a divorce, so my love from each got divided while I stayed with one. I questioned, “Was it my fault? Did I not give them enough love for them to not love each other anymore?”
That same year, I broke it off with my boyfriend of five years and I definitely questioned the value of love. What a roller coaster, right? Stay with me — it gets happier, trust me.
Oh my lovely early 20s, trying to figure out if I really did love myself. Self-image was always a challenge for me since I was always the “chubby girl” or not the “it girl” — so I thought.
Still, slowly but surely I started to love myself, realizing my worth and enjoying my own company. In my mind, I felt content that being by myself was going to be OK after all.
My relationship with my parents became stronger after realizing it was OK to love them separately. It was not my fault they separated. They just viewed things differently and it just did not work.
I was afraid to fall in love again. The idea of loving someone for more than 20 years only to wind up with a divorce to be around the corner terrified me.
Well, that changed six years ago when I met someone who changed my perspective of love. That would be my husband.
Now we are freshly married. In June we will mark a year, but there is something about him that I cannot describe and I won’t.
I usually pay attention to my gut feeling more than my heart. He never gave me a stomachache of worry.
And that is the thing about love. There are stages to this thing we call life and also the affection you have for the people around you.
Love can be so cliche that it might make you cringe. Just like me gushing over my husband. But as I get older and close in on my 30s, I want to love my parents 10 times harder.
Those “I love yous” to my siblings, friends and family are twice as meaningful. Looking at myself in the mirror every morning and telling myself “I love you and you are loved,” hits me differently now, realizing love does exist no matter who or where it comes from.
Franki Garcia Joyner is a copy editor and page designer for The Daily Reflector and Adams Publishing Group-ENC in Greenville.