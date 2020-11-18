Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN NORTH CAROLINA... CONTENTNEA CREEK AT GRIFTON AFFECTING PITT AND LENOIR COUNTIES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MOTORISTS SHOULD NOT ATTEMPT TO DRIVE AROUND BARRICADES OR DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT WATER.WEATHER.GOV/AHPS. ...THE FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT... THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CONTENTNEA CREEK AT GRIFTON. * UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. * THE RIVER GAUGE IN GRIFTON IS STILL NON-OPERATIONAL. HOWEVER, FLOODING IN THE AREA IS INFERRED BASED ON OBSERVATIONS UPSTREAM IN HOOKERTON. * FLOOD STAGE IS 16.0 FEET. * THE EXTENT OF EXPECTED FLOODING IN THE AREA IS UNKNOWN DUE TO LACK OF DATA. * FORECAST...THE CREEK WILL CONTINUE TO RISE OVER THE NEXT FEW DAYS. LATER IN THE WEEK, FLOODING MAY WORSEN DUE TO BACKWATER EFFECTS FROM THE NEUSE RIVER. * IMPACT...AT 16.0 FEET, WATER APPROACHES HOMES IN TICK BITE, AND ALSO ALONG WATER STREET IN GRIFTON. PORTIONS OF TICK BITE ROAD, CREEKSHORE DRIVE, AND LENOIR STREET ARE COVERED BY FLOODWATERS. * IMPACT...AT 19.0 FEET, WATER SURROUNDS SEVERAL HOMES IN TICK BITE, AND ALONG WATER STREET IN GRIFTON. TICK BITE ROAD IS IMPASSABLE IN SPOTS, AS WELL AS CREEKSHORE DRIVE, WATER STREET, AND MARTIN LUTHER KING DRIVE. &&