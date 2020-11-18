Q This holiday season will be different for us. Our family has been taking COVID very seriously. What ideas do you have for sharing food? — SI, Winterville
A I have been struggling about what to say in my Thanksgiving column. I usually write about our collective anticipation of a weekend with family, friends, fun, special foods and memories. I usually try to keep it light … no “food police” talk from me. I admit I have cajoled those who take perfectly healthy food like turkey and deep fat fry it. I spoke out loudly against the trend one year to try and cook your turkey in the dishwasher. I generally gently nudge people to have a dish or two that guests with food allergies and sensitivities or special diets can enjoy eating, too, and to take a walk after the feast. And of course, I write about being thankful for all the bounty we have.
Your question prompted me to solicit ideas from friends and colleagues on how to still celebrate this year. But let me start with an expression of gratitude for the front-line workers and caregivers. We must the thankful that essential workers … not only in the hospitals but also those in the grocery stores and the food and agriculture industry, who have put themselves at risk, so we have enough to eat. We shouldn’t ignore that there are other workers like the registered dietitian nutritionists, family doctors, exercise scientists and lifestyle coaches who have continued to work both face-to-face and virtually with us to ensure we have the services needed to stay healthy, in spite of the pandemic.
We know that holidays always are hard for families that have lost a loved one during the year. This year there are so many more families than usual missing a loved one due to deaths from COVID — more than 242,000 in the United States and approaching 50 in our own community since March and about 65,000 now in the hospital. The pain these families are experiencing is far greater than our disappointment that we can’t be with families and friends. We would console them if we could, but we aren’t able to gather, hug, share comfort food and warm memories.
Fortunately, we are quite sure that the virus is not spread through food and drink so we can still find ways to share. We can take food to the families or those recovering at home, but as Gov. Roy Cooper and Health Secretary Mandy Cohen have rightly discouraged us, we should be careful about traveling and having anything more than small family gatherings, especially inside. It is important to get COVID under control so we can go back to sharing time with family and friends.
My friend Mary Ann suggested some of you might like to have a simple holiday meal out of deference to those who are struggling financially, emotionally, physically and any other way this year. You could donate what you don’t spend on your own feast to your church food pantry or to the Vidant Health-ECU Physicians’ Medical Food Pantry via the Vidant Health Foundation or to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern Carolina (foodbankcenc.org).
My friend Linda says she is fortunate to have her family nearby. Each of them has its own special dish for the traditional meal, so they will prepare it with extra caution and pack it in their saved to-go-containers in the right portions for each family. They will swap the dishes at a meeting spot and return home to enjoy the meal. They will share grace by video conference. Linda laughed as she told me that it’s the only day of the year she makes the green bean casserole with cream of mushroom soup and French’s onions that was so popular when we were growing up. She said her family will revel in the love that was put into each dish while they follow a commonsense protocol.
Our friend Kathleen is doing something similar in Friendsgiving. Several friends have already had virtual cook and eat together meals. This would be a great way for grandmothers to demonstrate how to prepare a family favorite. Granny would need to give them a grocery list (she probably doesn’t have a written recipe). Everyone in their own kitchen would be ready to follow along as she talks every household through the preparation steps. Someone can record it for posterity!
Last spring there were plenty of folks who did not have access to or know how to use their devices for video calls. I do know that now many of the patients receiving tele-nutrition or preventing diabetes lifestyle care from Kay Craven, Kathleen Ascanio or Violet Noe at ECU Family Medicine have become quite expert at using a video platform like ZOOM, Skype, Google or FaceTime. The CDC has just posted good food-related tips and other guidance on how to celebrate the holidays at https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/daily-life-coping/holidays.html.
So, wash your hands, stay 6 feet apart, wear face covering, and look for joy in the holiday. If we do this right, as a recent editorial run in the Reflector called “Stay Home for the Pandemic Holidays” stated, “we have every reason to hope that next year we can celebrate in person.”
Next week I will share tips about preparing and delivering holiday food gifts.