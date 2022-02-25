With the unusual cold temperatures of late along with the snow and ice periodically covering our gardens, most of us are waiting for more favorable weather before venturing into our yards to play in the dirt.
This window of reduced garden activity before the spring planting season moves into high gear offers a great time to think about ways to simplify not only your garden but also your gardening practices.
Learn more about simplifying your garden from Extension Master Gardener volunteer, Joanne Kollar.
It’s not only seniors or those with physical challenges who would benefit from simplified gardening.
There’s a lot of bending, squatting, kneeling and hauling in maintaining a garden. Anyone who wants to garden for a lifetime should look for less stressful ways to work to make that possible.
The following suggestions are from the University of California, Davis.
Envisioning a simpler garden is one step to take. Instead of planting annual beds, replace them with perennials and shrubs that, once established, will require minimal care.
Select shrubs that require little or no pruning.
Plant tough perennials that can withstand our summer heat and occasional droughts without missing a beat.
Mulch your beds with compost and pine straw to reduce the need to water and weed.
Plan the tools that you’ll need for that day’s gardening and keep them nearby so there is less walking and hauling. Use a two-wheeled wheelbarrow or a wagon to move the equipment.
A kneeling bench or knee pads can reduce the stress on your knees.
You may choose to plant only container gardens or create raised beds that also lessen the stress on both the knees and the back.
Lightly stretch before working to warm those muscles. Break up your work into smaller segments, maybe only an hour or two a day, to keep from overextending your joints.
Also try to avoid repeating the same motion over an extended period. Change your task periodically to lessen the stress on any one particular body part.
Be careful to use proper body movements. Always lift with your knees and bend at the hips to reduce the strain on your back.
Don’t try to move everything at one time. Smaller, lighter loads carried close to your body are much easier on the back.
Look for ergonomic tools that will reduce the pressure on your hands and wrists. Replace heavy shovels and rakes with lightweight ones that are easier to use.
Wear garden gloves to protect your hands and wear shoes with backs, not flip-flops or clogs, to protect your feet.
Try to work in the cooler parts of the day. Use sunscreen and wear a hat and long sleeves to protect from sunburn.
Stay hydrated.
Don’t be afraid to ask for help from younger family members or perhaps look into getting some paid help for the heavier tasks.
More tips
More suggestions for adapting your garden can be found at UC Davis at https://ucanr.edu/sites/cetrinityucdavisedu/files/280231.pdf and at https://cetrinity.ucanr.edu/files/280232.pdf.
Once you start implementing these suggestions into your gardening routine, you’ll never look back. And your body will thank you!
Extension Master Gardener Volunteers are on hand for assistance and advice for all things gardening. You can reach them via the Extension Master Gardener Infoline on Tuesdays and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon at 902-1705.
