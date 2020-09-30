COVID Tip: Foods high in vitamin C such as citrus, spinach, turnips, and red bell peppers can support your body’s immune system. Normal and slightly increased levels of vitamin C have been shown to prevent and treat respiratory illnesses in several studies. Please wear a face covering, wash your hands and stay 6 feet apart.
Q A colleague of mine participated in a doctor-led walk. Do you happen to know of the what, where, and when is the next one? — HS, Greenville.
A So glad you reminded me to encourage you, your family and friends to come out the first Saturday of the month and Walk-With-A-Doc. Breann Zeches, a fourth-year Brody medical student tells us about it. She is the lead organizer of the event and started the program for the medical school.
The next walk program through the Brody School of Medicine is 8-9 p.m. Saturday at Lake Laupus, 500 Medical Drive. This inspiring event unites the medical community with the public to create awareness of health and well-being. Through combining exercise with education, the organizers seek to improve the general health of community. It is a great opportunity to meet new people, exercise, and become better informed about your medical health by trained, medical professionals. In order to be compliant with ECU guidelines concerning COVID and keep everyone safe, all participants must wear a mask and properly socially distance from one another. Hand sanitizer is provided for participants as well.
The event begins with a short, informative talk on important health topics beside the lake’s gazebo. These conversations cover the benefits of regular physical activity, advantages of healthy eating and diet change, importance of good sleep hygiene and management of chronic illness. A more recent topic was on COVID-19 and how daily exercise strengthens one’s immune system, fight illness and prevent it as well.
Physicians from several specialties regularly attend the walks. Participants can interact with doctors from ECU Physicians, Physicians East, Vidant Health and Veteran Affairs who specialize in physical medicine and rehabilitation, family medicine, internal medicine and sports medicine. Following the health talk, all participants walk and discuss among themselves and the attending doctors, their health questions and the benefits of lifestyle change. This is a great way to interact with a physician outside of an office visit. It is a more laid-back setting allowing easier conversations without the stresses of the clinic setting.
Eastern North Carolina has had a long history of both poor exercise habits and dietary choices. With the onset of COVID-19, some things are harder to do, and people’s health is suffering. It is easy to see that people are having a more difficult time leaving the house to exercise, socialize with friends for better mental health, or simply afford to make better choices when purchasing food. This makes this event even more important.
One walk leader is Dr. John Norbury, a specialist in physical medicine and rehabilitation with the Brody School of Medicine and Vidant Medical Center. Dr. Norbury says that “Lack of physical activity is one of the leading causes of disease in eastern North Carolina. While COVID requires us to physically distance, Walk-With-A-Doc allows a safe space for us to socially connect — 6 feet apart and with masks of course — and share ideas on how to cultivate wellness and resilience during an extremely challenging time. It brings me tremendous joy to see our next generation of physicians is putting lifestyle medicine and healthy habits front and center not just for their patients, but for themselves.”
The walk concludes back at the gazebo where the lead physician and a medical student summarize the event. Participants take home information about the Walk-With-A-Doc program for future involvement.
Walk-With-A-Doc happens 8 a.m. the first Saturday of every month at Lake Laupus. No registration is required, and all are invited to attend, even dogs. The event is free to all participants so put on your comfortable walking shoes and join us!
Walks will happen as long as no rain is forecasted, and the track is a rather flat walk that can be done at your own pace! Participants can park free (no sticker needed) at the lot beside the lake (library side), just don’t forget your water bottle in the car. It’s about one hour’s worth of walking, or 2 miles and over 4,000 steps.
This program has been able to continue through the proactive spirit from all four medical student classes at the Brody School of Medicine and our local physicians practicing in our Greenville community. It is funded by the Brody School of Medicine.