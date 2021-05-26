A shout out to Harry Bland who delivered the Reflector to our home for the last 22 years and all the other carriers. Thank you and best wishes. If you see me out at the Pitt County Farmer’s Market, now open Thursday to Saturday 8 to 1 getting great produce, I will still be wearing my mask — and we are fully vaccinated in our home.
Q I am trying to use less fat and sugar in my food. Can you tell us more about spices? JR, Winterville
A Over the last couple of years, students have shared information about their favorite spice with readers of this column. Dulce Alphin, a recent graduate of the ECU dietetics program, likes ginger. Her comments about drinking ginger tea brewed up a memory of drinking a regional pop — or soda to folks living here — called Vernor’s Ginger Ale. We would watch the Hudson Christmas parade standing in front of the plant on Woodward Avenue in Detroit — they often gave out samples. Mom served us Vernor’s when we had an upset tummy or sore throat. Here is what Dulce wants you to know about ginger.
Ginger is a plant that comes from Asia, more specifically, China, Japan and India. The stem of the plant, also known as rhizome, is used for cooking in powder, syrup, oils and other forms. Ginger also can be ingested by taking supplements. Ginger supplements can be in pill, extract, ground or ginger root form. Personally, my favorite way to eat ginger is eating pickled ginger with sushi. Typically, a small slice is eaten between bites of sushi so you can taste the next piece of fish — it is a palate cleanser. Gingerbread is one of my favorite types of bread, adding fresh ginger instead of ground ginger to gingerbread is a must. Gingerbread is more like a cake than bread and one square has about 140 calories and 26 grams of carbohydrate, of which 16 grams is sugar. You can eat it all year long, not just during the holidays.
One of the reasons people use spices to flavor foods is that they are virtually calorie-free. Ginger has the added bonus of having several nutrients, although they are only in small amounts. Fresh ginger has a small amount of vitamin B3 (niacin), vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), iron, potassium, vitamin C, magnesium, phosphorus, zinc, folate and riboflavin. Vitamin B3 helps with energy production and vitamin B6 helps with the functioning of the central nervous system. Iron is essential for blood production and potassium aids in the function of your kidneys. Vitamin C provides multiple health benefits for the body, such as growth and repair of tissues, the formation of collagen (a protein found in the skin) and wound healing. Magnesium helps with nerve function, phosphorus helps build bones, zinc helps with cell division, and folate and riboflavin help with making new red blood cells. I have used ginger like a medicine.
If you are following an anti-inflammatory way of eating, you would do well to incorporate ginger in your food preparation. Ginger has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and has been found to help prevent and alleviate issues that arise from oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is when there is an imbalance in molecules that causes aging and damage to the tissues. With oxidative stress there is also inflammation that can cause harm to the body. Oxidative stress and inflammation can contribute to deteriorating conditions such as diabetes, hypertension, and Alzheimer’s disease.
I drink ginger tea when I have a sore throat. I find that drinking the hot ginger tea soothes my throat and reduces the pain because it numbs my throat. Some people enjoy ginger tea or ginger ale when they are feeling nauseous. I have read reports that taking one gram of ginger in the form of ginger root or ginger extract can help with issues such as nausea and vomiting when pregnant, inflammation and a sore throat. The use of ginger in pregnancy has been studied. Women have been given ginger by mouth in the form of powder, capsules, and extract. Many women experienced relief and it was considered safe.