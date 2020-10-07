Wear a face covering wait 6 feet, wash your hands, eat and drink healthy. Take the Water Challenge — drink 64 ounces of water a day. Call Taneisha Armstrong with Pitt County Cooperative Extension at 252-902-1714 or email her at tsarmstr@ncsu.edu or register www.eventbrite.com/e/31-day-water-wellness-challenge-2020-tickets-115105230844
Q I was happy to see that nuts are included in the DASH and MIND eating approaches. Can you tell me more about which nuts I should eat and why? SC, Winterville
A A bazillion years ago when I first trained in nutrition, we warned people against eating too many nuts because of their caloric and fat content. No more! We now have better science to help us understand how and why to incorporate nuts into a healthy diet. Jonathan Farrior, an ECU senior dietetic student, wants to share some information with you.
Is a peanut a nut? Despite popular belief, peanuts are legumes, as are beans, lentils and peas. Since they have similar nutrient profiles, many people bundle together peanuts, also known as ground nuts, and tree nuts like almonds, cashews, pecans and walnuts. Please be aware that both peanuts and tree nuts are among the top eight food allergens. If you are allergic to peanuts it is possible you are allergic to tree nuts as well.
The quick and easy guide to selecting nuts for a DASH and MIND eating approach is to eat a variety, choose unsalted and unsweetened products, enjoy a serving a day — but avoid over-indulging.
Why eat a variety? All nuts have a different mix of the macronutrients: protein, fat, and carbohydrates. Proteins are made of amino acids. Essential amino acids are those that our body cannot make on its own. Most proteins from plants are “incomplete” — low in one or more essential amino acid. If you eat different types of nuts (or incomplete proteins), you are more likely to get all the amino acids you need.
You do not have to complement the proteins at one time, though, to get their benefit. Nuts are largely a fatty food. According to the USDA food database, walnuts are more than half (about 65%) fat by weight, with most (85%) of the calories from fat. That’s not necessarily a bad thing. Nuts, while containing some saturated fat (considered the bad fat), often have larger quantities of mono-unsaturated and poly-unsaturated fats (considered the healthy fats). Saturated fats have been implicated to raise LDL cholesterols (bad guys), while unsaturated fats are associated with better heart health. Even though the quality of the fat is good, nuts still give lots of calories so you cannot eat them mindlessly and manage your weight.
The non-digestible fibers in nuts is helpful in regulating blood sugar. Generally, nuts do not provide a large amount of carbohydrates, but the fiber may thicken stool and slow the absorption of glucose, or blood sugar, into the body (that is a good thing). The fiber in nuts can also help lower blood cholesterol. This happens when the fiber binds with bile, made from cholesterol in the liver, is excreted in the stool.
I need to point out a handful of nuts offering unique benefits. Walnuts contain a fair amount of omega-3 polyunsaturated fats which can be beneficial in regulating inflammation, as well as lowering LDL cholesterol and raising HDL cholesterol (good guys). That’s one of the reasons you will find nuts in the MIND, Mediterranean and DASH eating approaches — to reduce inflammation. Almonds and hazelnuts are a good source of Vitamin E and magnesium. Vitamin E works as an antioxidant to protect blood vessels. Brazil nuts contain very high amounts of selenium which doubles as an antioxidant and is associated with brain health. Peanuts provide similar benefits as tree nuts, but can be much less expensive.
Nuts pack a lot of nutrients into each calorie, so they are a “nutrient dense” way to improve heart health. Try different nuts to find the ones you enjoy the most and fit your budget. When shopping, pay attention to the added ingredients and choose either raw or dry roasted options.
The DASH eating approach recommends keeping sodium below 2,300 mg a day, so eating salted nuts can very quickly use your sodium budget. Instead, purchase unsalted nuts and mix them into other dishes. Also, some nuts may be covered in chocolate or sugar which can counteract the benefits of the nut’s fiber.
The MIND approach includes five or more servings of nuts per week. A serving of nuts is 1 ounce or 30 grams, not including the shells. For many people, a small handful can be an easy way to estimate 1 ounce. For those that prefer accuracy, the number of nuts in a serving varies on the size of the nut. Brazil Nuts are large, so there’s only 6-8 nuts in an ounce while an ounce of almonds is about 20-24 nuts. An ounce of pistachios has 45-47 nuts, and an ounce of tiny pine nuts is 150-157 nuts.
Again, enjoy a wide variety, avoid added ingredients, and eat in moderation to avoid excess calories from fat.