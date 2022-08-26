My family recently enjoyed dinner with my father’s side of the family. We ate and hugged and laughed. They asked me to bring a guitar, so we sang a few songs.

The very first one that we sang was a song my Papa wrote. He died 29 years ago. And still, the thing that brings wonderful bonds among us is his remembrance. Remembering is one of the most powerful things we can do.


