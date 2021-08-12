Several weeks back, I wrote here about how my mother refuses to use the self-checkout lanes at grocery stores because she believes they are putting people out of work. I might join her in that boycott, but for different reasons.
My apparent inability to adapt to new self-checkout technology is actually overworking the attendants who monitor those scanning stations. Whatever those people are being paid to put up with me, it’s not enough.
Veteran highway patrol officers say they can detect a drunk driver before he begins to weave. Self-checkout attendants exhibit a similar power of perception. They’ve started stepping over to assist me well before I begin to cuss at the machine.
“What do you mean ‘remove the unscanned item from the baggage area?’ There are no unscanned items in the %#$ baggage area!”
Most of my frustration lately has occurred while attempting to scan produce items. I’ve had success with handling that transaction all by myself for years. Now it feels as if a new customer service job has been created around the fact that I suddenly have no clue about how to do that anymore.
“I can’t figure out where I’m supposed to type in the code for bananas!” I said to an attendant recently. He touched some words on the screen that in no way represented fruits or vegetables.
“Now how was I supposed to know that was for bananas?” I asked as he moved on to the next confused customer. I do take some comfort in knowing that I’m not the only one.
That store was the second supermarket chain within a week that had updated its self-checkout technology. Both left me holding bananas with a confused look on my face.
Here’s the thing about bananas. Unless you’re buying an organic or genetically altered variety, they all have the same code: #4011. I don’t know why. Maybe because it’s easy to remember, like an expression my mother used around the house when she was super busy.
“I’ve got forty-eleven things I need to be doing,” Mom would say, “but I can only do three at a time.”
Why not just have a button that says “produce.” When you punch the button, the voice in the machine could say “please type in the code for your produce.”
I think it actually used to be that way before some genius enhanced the artificial intelligence at the self-checkout.
You know who has the easiest self-checkout machines? Walmart. I mention that not as a promotion for the world’s largest company, but because it’s true.
Walmart’s self-checkout machine not only has a button that clearly indicates produce, it also will show you pictures of just about every fruit or vegetable available in the store. That way if you don’t know the code or do not feel like trying to spell “asparagus,” you still can find the correct item, pay for it and be on your way without giving the attendant another humorous anecdote to share in the breakroom.
On the flipside, Walmart has effectively turned regular supermarkets into convenience stores. You will pay a little more, but at least you will not have to hike across three acres to find what you need.
If these super-convenience stores really want to compete with Walmart, they will stop creating forty-eleven ways to make me go bananas in the self-checkout lane.