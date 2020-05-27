Tip for COVID-19. Please remember to wash your hands often, do not touch your face, social distance and when in public wear a face covering. Stay safe and be well. A spokesperson from the Clorox company said their wipes can be used to disinfect non-porous plastic packaging. Do not allow the disinfectant to make direct contact with the food.
Q Are eggs good or bad for you? I am confused. RDJ, Greenville
A You probably saw the news that a new Harvard study reported that eating eggs is not linked to your risk of heart disease — if you are a woman. The researchers have been following a group of nurses since 1999. I know some nurses who have filled out the questionnaires sent to them over the years. The report suggests that eating one egg a day, on average, does not increase the risk of heart disease for those women. So, even though the cost of eggs seems to be going up, they are still a good source of affordable protein and have seven other essential nutrients including choline and lutein. Choline is important for brain and memory. For the guys? A 2008 report from the Harvard Physician study already said an egg a day is OK, and the American Heart Association agrees.
Dear readers: The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) announced recently that behavioral counseling to promote a healthy lifestyle for adults at risk for cardiovascular disease is effective. In the face of so much conflicting information on the web, it is reassuring that an official scientific report confirms the advice your doctor and Registered Dietitian Nutritionists (RDNs) give you about healthy eating can make a difference to your well-being.
I hope that if you have risk factors for heart disease, your doctor has given you an eating plan tailored to you or has referred you to a dietitian or class. The risks include high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes mellitus, obesity, eating a diet with too much saturated fat, not getting enough physical activity, smoking and drinking too much alcohol. The researchers informing the USPSTF studied 94 clinical trials with more than 50,000 participants and found that those who received behavioral counseling had fewer heart attacks.
I like to say there is no single best diet for every person. Therefore, I will not send everyone to the same website or give them the same handout. Dietitians give each person their own plan that considers their likes and dislikes, their budget, their cooking skills, time schedules and other factors that affect the way they eat. Many of our local RDNs are available for telehealth appointments now. Patients have told me they are very satisfied with these visits during the quarantine. They tell me they would have gained weight if it was not for the interactions they were having with the RDN. They have connected from the comfort of their home using an old-fashioned phone or through an app on the computer or smartphone. Many insurance plans now cover the cost of these visits.
If you would rather study on your own, let me recommend the Healthy Weight website (www.nutrition.gov/healthy-weight) to you. It is a user-friendly site. If you are overweight, you might start with the section called “Interested in Losing Weight?” There is a wonderful section on “What you should know about popular diets” as well.
Now might be a good time to try eating more fruits, vegetables and grains and less meat and poultry. I have talked about eating the Mediterranean way and the MIND way in this column. Those are great eating approaches for some people. Another plan is the Harvard Healthy Plate which is not only good for most of us but also good for the planet. Just google Harvard Healthy Eating plate and you will find nice graphic of the plate to put on your refrigerator.
Half of the plate is filled with fruits and vegetables of all colors. The other side of the plate is split between healthy protein and whole grains. The protein includes fish and beans and nuts and limits processed meats. You can mix small amounts of these foods into salads or bowls. The grains include whole wheat bread, whole grain pasta and brown rice. You might try barley, wheat berries, quinoa or oats, too. The Harvard researches suggest you limit the amount of potatoes and French fries you eat. This plan would not work for my husband who is a potato lover.
Eating the grains, I mentioned above, may have a milder effect on blood sugar for some people. The Healthy Plate uses healthy plant oils in moderation including canola, olive, soy, corn, sunflower, and peanut oil. Find an oil that fits your budget and you like the way it cooks and tastes. Skip sugary drinks have some milk, yogurt, or other dairy (1 or 2 servings a day) but mostly drink water, coffee, or tea. Dr. Frank Hu, from Harvard, says that you do not have to be vegan or vegetarian to be healthy … just eat lots of plant-based foods.