Chronic conditions affect millions of people across the globe. These conditions can alter a person’s ability to participate in daily activities and can restrict their enjoyment in professional and personal settings.
Chronic conditions are defined as diseases of long-term duration and may result from a combination of genetic, physiological, environmental and behavioral factors.
Common chronic diseases include cardiovascular disease, cancer, chronic respiratory disease, arthritis and diabetes.
Managing these issues has been further complicated by the COVID-19 pandemic. Routine medical appointments have been postponed for fear of exposure and infection. Increased levels of social isolation and loneliness continue to affect many of our most vulnerable populations.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that loneliness and social isolation are associated with a 50% increased risk of dementia, 29% increased risk of heart disease, 32% increased risk of stroke and can lead to higher rates of depression, anxiety, and suicide.
Millions of people with chronic conditions struggle to manage their symptoms. At the center of most treatment strategies is nutritional and/or dietary interventions and regular physical activity.
The role of nutrition in chronic disease management is particularly crucial as diet is one modifiable risk factor for most chronic conditions.
As we celebrate National Nutrition Month, it’s a good time to be reminded about the importance of making informed food choices, developing healthful eating habits and incorporating physical activity in our daily lives.
This year's theme, Personalize Your Plate, promotes creating nutritious meals to meet individuals' cultural and personal food preferences. These nutritional reminders are key for individuals with chronic conditions.
- Eat healthful foods from all food groups.
- Hydrate healthfully.
- Read nutrition labels to make better choices.
- Avoid distractions while eating to avoid overeating.
- Take time to enjoy your food
Pitt Partners for Health (PPH) is a community health improvement partnership with representatives from local churches, businesses, communities, the hospital, health department and other human service agencies. The partnership's mission is to improve the population health of Pitt County through coalition building and partnership.
PPH meets on the second Thursday of each month in community locations throughout the county. If you have questions or for more information, contact Mary Hall at mphall@vidanthealth.com. Find PPH on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/PittPartnersForHealth/ or visit the website: pittpartnersforhealth.org.