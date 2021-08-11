Being active helps support a healthy immune system which helps you fight COVID. Join the Walk with A Doc group at Lake Laupus at 9 a.m. on Saturday. Dr. Clinton Faulk, the chair of the Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Department, will give some brief comments and you can join in a nice walk. Ben Wise, a Brody student leads this effort. It is free.
Q We are very excited that our daughter has become pregnant. I asked her how much weight her doctor told her to gain, and she said they didn’t really talk about it. I looked on the web and there seems to be all kinds of advice. JG, Winterville
A As you search for information, I am hoping you aren’t finding the advice that it is OK to “eat for two.” As we hear almost daily, the web is filled with misinformation. And even sometimes, credible sites have out of date information. Not only does your daughter not need to “eat for two” in the first three months of pregnancy, but she also doesn’t need get any extra calories. And in the second trimester she needs only between only 300-350 calories a day — about 2 glasses of skim milk and a bowl of high fiber cereal. And in the last trimester, the increased caloric need is only 450-500.
If she doesn’t use Nutrition Facts labels on foods or calories on restaurant menu boards, now is a good time to start. Before 1990 there were popular trends that changed all the time in weight advice for women. I remember my mom telling me that with my oldest brother she was told to eat and drink whatever and as much as she wanted. By the time she was pregnant with me — seven years later — she was told not to gain anything. However, ever since 1990 the experts have used science to develop guidelines about weight gain and dietary supplements, and those guidelines haven’t changed very much.
But they are guidelines, and your daughter needs to be talking with her doctor to learn if these guidelines are right for her. The guidelines are based on the weight of the woman when she becomes pregnant. If underweight (BMI less than 18.5) then she needs to gain in the range of 28 to 40 pounds. If starting at a normal weight (BMI 18.5-24.9), then it’s appropriate to gain 25-35 pounds. If overweight (BMI 25.0-29.9) the goal is usually between 15-25 pounds. And if obese based on a BMI greater than 29.9, she will be advised to gain 11 to 20 pounds — although some women are advised to gain no weight.
There are great tools, including pregnancy weight trackers on the cdc.gov website. And a great place to get an eating plan, if her doctor hasn’t given her one, is at myplate.gov. At that same site she can get MyPlate as an Alexa skill. This is a new way to bring nutrition information straight to the home on Amazon Alexa smart speaker, or on the phone or tablet. The app is free from Amazon Alexa. The MyPlate Alexa skill also gives healthy eating tips for parents and caregivers on feeding babies and toddlers between 4 and 24 months.
When I first started in clinical practice, way back in 1974, pregnant women were told not to exercise. Thank goodness we now know that both mom and baby benefit when mom gets 150 minutes of physical activity a week. If a woman has not been active, she should build up to that 150 minute. It can be in 10-minute blocks of time. The safest and most productive activities are swimming, brisk walking, indoor stationary cycling, step or elliptical machines and low-impact aerobics. These activities carry little risk of injury and unless the doctor tells the woman to stop, can be continued until the birth of the baby. This is another issue your daughter should be talking with her doctor about—what amount and kind of activity is right for her.
Gaining too much weight can lead to having a baby who is born too large, which can lead to delivery complications, cesarean delivery and obesity during childhood. It is sad that only one in three women in the U.S. gain the appropriate amount of weight. So, doctors, registered dietitian nutritionists (RDNs) and others have tried to identify ways to help women gain the right amount of weight.
Recently, The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force said that there is enough evidence that women who are at risk of gaining too much weight can benefit from behavioral counseling. There is no one best way to obtain that counseling. The counseling should focus on eating a healthy diet and being physically active in addition to other lifestyle changes that lead to better health.
Researchers found that the counseling needs vary. Some women need 15 minutes, others 120 minutes. For some women it might take only two sessions while others may need more than 12 sessions to support changes. The studies also show that this type of counseling can be done well by doctors, nurses, registered dietitian nutritionists (RDN), qualified fitness specialists, physiotherapists, and health coaches in clinics as well as community fitness center.
The counseling can be delivered in individual or group counseling face to face sessions as well as virtually or by telephone calls. If a pregnant woman feels like she would benefit from counseling, she may need to ask her doctor help.