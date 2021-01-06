It’s a new year but it’s still critical to wear your face covering, eat healthy and be physically active. Come out and “Walk with A Doc” (and ECU med students), Saturday, Jan. 6, at Lake Laupus 9-10 am. ECU Family Medicine’s Dr. David Gilbert will give a short talk.
Q I read an article that the new Dietary Guidelines for Americans may suggest feeding infants foods like eggs and peanuts to help them prevent developing allergies. Tell me more about that. HG, Greenville.
The consumer version of the dietary guidelines was issued Dec. 28. You can read all about the new guidelines at www.myplate.gov. Danielle Adams, an ECU senior dietetic student will tell you about them. First, she wants to give you a COVID Tip for children. Wearing a mask helps to reduce the spread of COVID-19. However, children under 2 years old shouldn’t wear a mask, because they have smaller airways that make it hard for them to breathe. They also can’t remove their mask by themselves, so if they were to suffocate, they would need help. They will also probably try to remove or adjust their mask a lot and touch their face, which increases their risk of getting sick. Since it is unsafe for children under 2 to wear a mask, it is important that everyone else who can wear one does. More on this can be found at https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/coronavirus-young-kids.html.
The Dietary Guidelines for Americans for 2020-2025 have arrived. These new guidelines include recommendations for infants from birth to 24 months for the first time. They say that from birth to around 6 months, infants should only be breastfed. If breastfeeding is not possible then the next best choice is an iron-fortified infant formula. Food can be introduced around 6 months but breastfeeding or formula should be given as well until the child is at least 1 year old. Read more. Go to myplate.gov. Click on “Lifecyle” and then “Infants.”
The Scientific Advisory Committee did recommend feeding infants common allergens like peanuts and eggs. For both peanuts and eggs, they found evidence that feeding them to children before 12 months reduced their chances of developing an allergy to that food. This is different from previous advice, which recommended waiting to give foods like peanuts and eggs. But always follow the advice of your child’s pediatrician about when you should introduce these foods.
It is important to know that eggs and peanuts should not be given to infants before they are 4 months old. It is usually best to introduce these foods around 6 months, when other solid foods are first being introduced. Every infant is different, so they will not all be ready for solid foods at the same time. Signs to look for that show your child is ready for solid foods are being able to sit with little support, having good head control, and opening their mouth and leaning forward when food is offered. Only one new food should be given at a time to see if the child has an allergic reaction, so it is best to wait 3-5 days between trying new foods. More on introducing solid foods to infants can be found at https://www.cdc.gov/nutrition/infantandtoddlernutrition/foods-and-drinks/when-to-introduce-solid-foods.html.
The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases has specific guidelines for when peanuts should first be fed to infants. They put infants up into three groups based on their risk of developing a peanut allergy. The first group is infants with the highest risk of a peanut allergy. It includes infants that have severe eczema and/or an egg allergy. They are at a high risk for a peanut allergy and should be tested before being fed peanuts. If testing shows they may have a peanut allergy, follow your pediatrician’s advice.
The second group, including those with mild eczema, have a lower risk. They should first be fed peanuts around six months, or whenever ready to eat solid foods. Like the first group, other solid foods should be fed to them first so that any problems the infant may have with eating are not confused with an allergic reaction.
The infants with the lowest risk of a peanut allergy have no eczema or other food allergies. Foods with peanuts can be given to these infants whenever other solid foods are introduced. More information on the guidelines for introducing peanuts to infants can be found at https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5226648/.
Unlike peanuts and eggs, other foods did not have evidence showing that feeding them to infants early in life reduced the risk of allergies to the food. The foods looked at included common allergens like fish, cow milk, wheat, soy, sesame, tree nuts, and various fruits, vegetables, and meats. However, it is still best to feed infants these foods in their first year of life, following the guidance your pediatrician gives.