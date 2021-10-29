A few months before the pandemic was in full swing, I wrote here about my struggles with pareidolia, the phenomenon of seeing faces in ordinary objects. Actually there’s no struggle at all. I’m able to see faces in just about anything.
A few days ago I texted to a friend a picture of a hole in the floor at the community college where I work. Most likely it’s where a doorstop was once installed, but it now looks like a facial expression of horror. My friend shared it with a network of other friends and said it was a big pre-Halloween hit.
That made me feel good. Apparently my tendency to see faces does not necessarily mean I’m seeing things that are not there. Still, I want to know for sure. So I did more research.
According to a fairly recent article in Psychology Today, some people freak out when they see faces in a bowl of cereal or in a tree trunk beside the road. (Hold that thought about a face in a roadside tree.)
“But researchers say this phenomenon … is perfectly normal,” the article said, “because we are primed to see faces in all sorts of everyday objects.”
Humans and other primates apparently have brains that are hard-wired to look for facial indicators of whether objects in front of us are friend or foe.
Poking around further on the internet, I stumbled upon and completed a pareidolia test. It’s basically a list of about 20 pictures that I ranked on a scale of one to 10 for how quickly I saw one or more faces.
“You have incredibly intense pareidolia,” my test results began. “It seems you could find a particular object or face in just about anything.” Tell me something I don’t know.
The Psychology Today article says that the pareidolia phenomenon most likely occurs as a survival mechanism and that the face in that tree beside the road is “not sending you a covert message or out to get you.”
I certainly hope not. Because there is a cedar tree on my jogging route near my home that looked back at me one recent morning with the face of death.
This tree is among four or five large cedars right next to a quiet country road on a dangerous hill. The road has no shoulder, but if a car comes from behind I can move to the other side. That is exactly what happened right at the spot where the cedars are growing on the blind side of the hill.
As I moved to the other side, my survival instincts led me to think about what I would need to do if another car were to come over that hill at the same exact time. I would need to pick a cedar and jump behind it.
Just as a test run, I picked my tree of protection, and at that very moment spotted a tiny metal skull embedded in its bark. This was not bark looking like a tiny metal skull but an actual little skull. Looking straight at me.
A lot of people might have been spooked by that. But I just happen to know that a face in a tree is not out to get me. And that I will not be jogging by that tree again until after Halloween.