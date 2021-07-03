“Don’t just stand there with your bare face hanging out!” That was one of my dad’s favorite playful insults. I love the also playful subtext: “You’re so ugly, you shouldn’t put your face out there where people can see it.”
But I hadn’t heard anybody actually say that for decades. So what made me think of it? One simple act: I took off my mask. And there I stood, with my bare face hanging out. Avert your eyes if you are allergic to ugly!
I was as relieved as everyone else when the CDC announced that we could take off the mask. I had recognized the necessity of wearing it and complied without objecting. But that didn’t make me hate it any less, it didn’t make my nose tickle any less, it didn’t make my face itch any less.
But I didn’t realize that I had gotten used to it. It had become a strand in the fabric of the routine. A daily ritual, like putting half-and-half in my coffee or M&Ms in my yogurt. So imagine my surprise: now when I go anywhere and I don’t have the mask on — I feel naked.
I feel like I have gotten behind the wheel of my car but forgot the keys. Like I put on my shoes without any socks. Like I have forgotten to get dressed and I have walked out the front door and down the street … in my pajamas. (Sorry if I have disappointed anyone who expected something racier.)
But here’s the really strange part: while I don’t miss the itchiness of the mask, I do miss having a place to hide. Have you ever had an experience where someone looks at your face and says, “Whoa, I know what you’re thinking! Shame on you!” And you want to hide your face and perhaps even punish it for betraying you.
Kurt Vonnegut once told a story about a space crew that journeyed to a distant planet. They worried about accidentally offending the customs of the people there, but when they landed and looked out the port, they relaxed. Nobody was wearing clothes. They all were wearing masks over their faces, but other than that, everyone was naked as a jaybird. Piece of cake! How strict could they be if they walk around all the time in the nude?
But as soon as the crew got off the ship, they were arrested and thrown in jail.
For indecent exposure.
Because their faces were uncovered.
Perhaps the story was told just for the irony of reversing our expectations. And yet, to me the story made perfect sense. Because as far as the heart is concerned, the face is the most private part of the body. If there’s a smirk on your face at work at the wrong time and your boss sees it ... you could lose your job. If there is fear in your eyes when you get in a fight, you could get your backside kicked. If your spouse catches you looking excessively interested when an attractive person walks by, you could sleep on the couch for the next few nights.
Nothing betrays our most secret feelings and thoughts like the face. It’s the most private part of the body. It’s the most vulnerable. It’s the most revealing. It sometimes gives away what we would rather have kept to ourselves.
I do not miss the inconveniences of wearing a mask all the time in public. But oddly enough, I find myself longing for the privacy that I accidentally discovered. And sometimes … I cannot bear standing there with my bare face hanging out.