I touched the halo of an angel, long, long ago. I’m not sure why; maybe I thought I would get a jolt of energy from it, because it was bright and shiny. By that line of thought, I should have worried that I could possibly have been electrocuted, but I was young and brash.
However, I did feel this power of some sort when I touched the halo. That was my mother grabbing my arm and whispering, “Don’t do that! I can’t take you anywhere!” Dark visions of Santa raced through my mind, pictures of him taking back all of my gifts and saving them for some uninteresting kid who behaves.
But the angel looked at me and smiled. His kind eyes seemed to say, “No worries, I was a kid once, I got restless sometimes.” Fortunately, it was a long Christmas pageant, and my folks had plenty of time to forget a single transgression. The play was going on up front; a bunch of wise men, shepherds, and angels came down the aisles just so they could kneel in the presence of baby Jesus, played by a 75 watt bulb. Some actual babies got a little fussy and their parents discreetly removed them without a gift reduction penalty, I imagine, due to their youth and inexperience.
So I was sitting at the end of the pew, and there was an angel beside me, taking a knee like an athlete waiting for words of wisdom from their coach. The sanctuary was dark, except for the area around the 75 watt bulb. But the angel’s halo caught the light in the distance just right and it seemed to glow. So I reached for it. And …
I still wonder what I expected. A moment of revelation? I didn’t even know what the word meant except that it was the end of the New Testament. And I only knew that because we were taught in Sunday school to recite the books of the Bible in order.
But I did have a revelation of sorts, though it was rather anticlimactic. The wisdom imparted to me from that mountain top experience was this: Halos are made out of aluminum foil.
Or maybe tin foil; at 6 years old, I wasn’t much of a metallurgist. But anyway, I was shocked. The halo was made of the same material that was used to wrap up my lunch that I took to school each day. So how can an angel be treated the same as a peanut butter and jelly sandwich?
Years later, some summer footwear helped me to understand what was going on. When my daughter was a little girl, she would sometimes step into my flip-flops that I left lying around everywhere. She would look down at her tiny feet and then look up at me and say, “Big shoe.”
As simple as that was, it struck me that this was the beginning of wisdom: the ability to observe the world around us and draw conclusions about it. Later on in college she would double-major in history and political science. And because of that, we would have many an interesting discussion about what in the world is going on in the world. But with every keen insight that she makes about whatever the current disaster may be, I can still hear the beginning of “observe and comment:” a toddler looking up and saying, “Big shoe.”
So my Christmas wish for everyone is just this: have a very special season, but … always look for specialness in the ordinary things around you that may speak volumes. Look closely and you may see angels eating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and saving the foil to make new halos.