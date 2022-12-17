I have a Christmas toe. It isn’t missile toe. I couldn’t fire it at an enemy military installation and blow it up. Anyway, I’m such a pacifist that I would probably send an email first, warning the soldiers to get out. So there would be no loss of life, just property damage.

My insurance would perhaps cover it if I got caught, under the stipulation, “What the heck, he attacked our enemies, and he was even nice about it.”

Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.