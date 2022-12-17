I have a Christmas toe. It isn’t missile toe. I couldn’t fire it at an enemy military installation and blow it up. Anyway, I’m such a pacifist that I would probably send an email first, warning the soldiers to get out. So there would be no loss of life, just property damage.
My insurance would perhaps cover it if I got caught, under the stipulation, “What the heck, he attacked our enemies, and he was even nice about it.”
But, like the Nativity shepherds, I wander far afield. And I do that just to tell you what it isn’t. “What it is?” you are probably wondering, if I may use one of the urban dialects of my native Birmingham.
The Christmas toe has a simple task. It’s usually the big toe, it could be either foot, depending on how your Christmas tree is situated. And it initiates the perfect start for every day of the Christmas season: it sneaks up on the power strip hiding under the tree and flips the switch.
And if you are an early riser (and everybody should be, it’s my only quirk worth emulating), if the room is still dark, awaiting the dawn, there is no sound more satisfying than the “click!” of Christmas tree lights being suddenly turned on.
In the quiet of the moment, the tiny noise seems to fill the air. The room through which you stumbled in darkness over your children’s toys — that dim abyss suddenly becomes flooded with light, warmth, energy, and hope for a better world.
And the brightness makes it possible for you to navigate across the obstacle course of the debris of parenthood to the kitchen, where you can start the coffee, that other great metaphorical light which shines to lead you to endure the day’s trials but also savor its joys.
This is not rocket science, but it does require some precision. To get the full affect, you can’t turn on any other lights; that would take away from the drama. So your toe has to venture into the darkness and feel its way around.
Of course, I have been doing this for centuries, so my toes are in pretty good shape. I have developed so much lower digital dexterity that I could type a letter to Santa using just my feet. This leaves the hands free to shovel Christmas treats and other sweets into the mouth relentlessly while throwing tree decorations at little children for following my bad example.
As I mentioned before, Christmas toe is different from mistletoe. Obviously, it is too close to the ground for anyone to stand under it and hope for a kiss.
To solicit some mouth to mouth resuscitation, you will have to be bold and forge ahead without the support of tradition. No risk, no kiss. But stimulating the blood supply to your toe by rubbing around looking for the on/off switch will also make the blood rush to your brain and you will figure out something.
I saw a crossword puzzle recently in which the word “organists” was one of the answers. And the clue for it was “Sometimes they play with their feet.” And yes, the Christmas toe is also good for that: TLC that literally touches your sole. Better still, when someone asks what you want for Christmas, tell them to give you a foot massage. With special attention to the toe that helps people to sing “I Saw the Light” like Hank Williams in a Santa suit.
And that’s one of the most beautiful things about Christmas: keeping in touch with the ones you love.
Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.