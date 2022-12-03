I have a love-hate thing with science fiction movies.
Especially the ones that are about a dystopian future in which the world is ruled by robots, dictatorial governments, aliens, or even worse, politicians.
So I had an epiphany. It led me to a simple conclusion: A dis-topian future is about bad things that are going to happen to us. So bad things that are going to happen to somebody else would be (wait for it …) a dat-topian future.
And such silly ideation unleashed within my failing brain a legion of nonsense notions about dis and dat. Such as:
I have the distinct impression: my family will not eat the dinner I cooked dat stinked so bad.
The police managed to completely disarm the criminal, including the knife that was hidden up the left sleeve of dat arm of his jacket.
Our flower show was something of a disaster, because none of our arrangements were anywhere near as good as dat aster basket which won first place.
We did not have to dismantle our book club when the president resigned, because dat mantle fell to her daughter.
Sometimes a group of musicians will disband and join another group because they found that the standards were a lot lower with dat band of punk rockers.
You will discover that a few personal opinions sometimes sneak into the words of even the most objective journalists dat cover current events.
We will display some promotional ads online for the drama department because all of the actors did a great job rehearsing for dat play.
The competition officials were not very successful at dispelling the fears of a cheating scandal in dat spelling bee.
(I know the word here should be “decant,” but whoever heard of rules in a knife fight!) Let me discant a little more wine into your glass. Dat can’t hurt anything.
Nothing could disgust my sense of smell worse than dat gust of wind blowing from the hog parlor.
A great deal of discord was caused during the guitar lessons by dat chord which nobody could play.
We began to discuss the negative effect of people dat cuss in the presence of children.
We are all supportive of scientists who find cures for a disease dat ease our minds.
We should dispatch some thank you notes to the tailors dat patch up our clothing.
A discreet message was sent to people on the Mediterranean cruise dat Crete would be a good place to visit.
The interior decorators had a discussion about whether dat cushion was the right one for a chaise lounge.
Did someone float an allegation that a former vice president might compete in the Marathon at the next Olympics? To the contrary, we should dispense with any rumors dat Pence would run.
A group of physical therapists came up with some very successful treatments for muscular dystrophy. And so they were awarded dat trophy.
A couple of discotheques opened recently whose purpose was catering to computer nerds who work together. The word is out, dat co-techs really enjoy clubbing there.
And dat’s all I could get out of dat database which I found online of words that begin with “dis.”