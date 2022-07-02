It’s funny how Amazon makes it possible to crush Christmas into tiny crumbs of hard candy that may be drizzled across the year like sprinkles on cupcakes. This gives us manageable amounts of anticipation instead of the crushing landslide-tsunami-collision of planets type of expectation that comes all at once at the end of the year, smashing everything in its path.
Antici-patience. The faux word popped into my mind and for a brief moment and I thought I had coined a new term. But the chances of my being the first to make this obvious connection were pretty slim. A little wandering on the internet proved that I was unfortunately right. Still, I like it, even though it is accidentally stolen. (All my word-burglaries are accidental.)
My appreciation of antici-patience started with the mundane need for electricity. When I haul my equipment around to play and sing wherever people will tolerate me, it gets to be a hassle to manage all my toys. The worst part is the heavy drop cord that supplies my current needs. It was like wrestling an anaconda every time I set up and every time I packed up. I hated it worse than Indiana Jones hates a pit full of vipers.
But then I noticed that some musicians have this convenient, light-weight reel for the cord that you can wind up quicker than you can say, “I actually know that song, I messed up because I had a hand cramp.” So I googled it on a Saturday. My wife, who is in charge of acquisition, ordered it the same day, and it arrived on Monday, just in time for my next gig that night.
I waited less than 48 hours in giddy antici-patience. A tiny sliver of Christmas had fallen into my lap in just the right amount to be savored thoroughly. I didn’t wait so long that it was tedious, but it didn’t come so fast that I blinked and missed it. It was a Goldilocks increment of just right.
But let’s face it, most of us have too much stuff, and that is undermining our ability to enjoy antici-patience. Sometimes I think we’re like the kid in the movie “Kazaam.” A genie offers to grant a wish. And the hungry little kid says, “I wish I had junk food from here to the sky!” A hamburger falls from above and hits him on the head. “That’s it?” he asks skeptically.
But then another burger falls … and a taco … and a pizza … and soon it is raining French fries, fast food sandwiches, jelly beans, candy bars … and maybe a few antacid tablets would have been a good side dish for all that. Soon the ground is covered by more food than could be eaten by an army or three teenagers.
And so Amazon and many other delivery services have taken us to this strange point: sometimes getting a 24-pack of discount paper towels the next day is somehow more fulfilling than the year-end season. More exciting than fretting for months about gifts that will be regifted by Dec. 26.
We live in an impatient society. The phrase “I want it yesterday!” seems to be the prevailing mood of our culture. But the day is coming when you say it only as a figure of speech, “I want it yesterday!”
And a window will open up on your computer screen that replies … “That will cost extra.”