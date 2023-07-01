One of the (few) blessings of getting old is that through longevity you have won the right to say outrageous things that you could never get away with when you were just a pup. For example, when I was a young fellow (and one of the vocalists in Fred Flintstones Bedrock rock band), I would never have sung “The old gray mare, she ain’t what she used to be.” It would have seemed disrespectful to any lady over 40 years old, so sensitive were we in prehistoric times.

But now I can get away with singing it. Or almost. I only every now and then get hit with a cane or a walker. So of course, it’s a lot safer to sing “The old gray stallion, he ain’t what he used to be.” And the occasional act of violence becomes a solid round of applause and amens from the mature women in the room. With their support backing me up, the men only hit me with scowls and other dirty looks for fear of disagreeing with the ladies in their lives.

  

Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.