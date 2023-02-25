It’s hard to believe now, because I seldom travel beyond the bounds of Pitt County. If we annexed Little Washington, I could say “never” instead of “seldom.” But long ago, not in a faraway galaxy, but on a faraway continent, I did some traveling in Europe.

I had learned a little French in school. My travel companion had also studied that language, so we made a great team. I was better at asking questions, but she was better at understanding the reply. To this day she claims that I have the same dysfunction in English: I’m a lot better at running my mouth than I am at listening. Or anyway, I guess that’s what she said; who knows? I wasn’t really paying attention.

Harvey Estes is a nationally published puzzle master whose Pitt County Crossroads alternates with his column in The Daily Reflector every other week. He lives in Pitt County north of Greenville.