Her face was radiant. Her smile was winsome. A senior in high school, she looked far more mature than her age would betray. She was talking to a young lady who was a few years younger. They had been sisters for a little over three years.
All of which leads to a simple conclusion: she loved finally getting to be an older sister. She had been the younger sib of two for most of her life. But after the old woman of the kids had gone off to college, her parents adopted a beautiful young Hispanic girl.
I admire anyone who can adjust to major changes in life with grace and poise. When my sister went away to college, I finally got to be an only child, one of my life-long ambitions at the time. Even though I was still the youngest in the family, I was finally de facto, the oldest kid in the house. If my parents had adopted a little brother for me, I would have moved to another town. After all, I finally had a fair chance at the snacks hidden away in the kitchen (until sis started hauling them away to school with her). But still, with sis away at college, I suddenly had the advantage in the survival of the fittest.
Going back to sharing snacks with a sib would have been hard on me. I could probably have handled fighting off a younger snack-predator. But being red in tooth and claw takes something away from the flavor of the Oreos and Doritos.
Which leads me, unwillingly, to another, harsher conclusion: girls at that age usually mature more quickly than boys. So the new older sister of whom I speak probably has a genetic advantage over me. She’s not stuck with the “I know I’m crazy, but it’s because of the why oh why oh Y-chromosome.”
Older sisters sometimes become assistant moms. In a lot of families, that means second in command as well. Long ago in a rural society, it might have been different. Like a monarch who needs a male heir to the throne, King Dad the First would lean over and whisper into the baby bump, “Be a boy, be a boy …” so that there might be a King Dad the Second to inherit the lands of the realm and maintain stability throughout. Prince Dad was the heir apparent and obviously second only to the sovereign.
But in a mobile society, things began to change. Even in my father’s generation, you could see signs of it. He had 11 brothers and sisters, and his oldest sister was second in command. Which of course means, she was boss whenever the matriarch was incapacitated. Which was most of the time for a while. A little simple math will tell you that grandma was pregnant for nine years in all. By the time I knew her she was no longer living with grandpa. Which somehow does not surprise me.
Today, it doesn’t seem to matter much whether it’s the oldest boy or oldest girl who leads in selling off the land when parents are gone and everyone has moved away to find better jobs in a different life, in a different culture. The old world has gone and the new has come, dragging me kicking and screaming along with it.
Still, it is a delight to see a young woman smiling at her newly found kid sister. And to see in her face the whisper of a world that gradually changed over the years. And yet sometimes it seems like overnight. A world where women were beginning to claim their equal right to exercise their own gifts and talents.
And I must confess, it is both humbling and refreshing to see a teenage girl who is more mature than I was at that age … maybe even than I am now.
But how hard could that be? I never grew up, I just grew old. But that’s OK; the kids today will teach their parents well.